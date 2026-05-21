Cockroach Janta Party Starts New X Account After Being Blocked, Gets 4000 Followers In Just 30 Mins

Cockroach Janta Party New Account: ‘Cockroach Is Back’ is how the Cockroach Janta Party made its comeback on X after its account was withheld on X. The founder, Abhijeet Dipke, captioned the post, “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol.” The X account of the fast-growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was suspended in India on Thursday, hours after the satirical political party surged ahead of the BJP’s official Instagram account in followers, fueling the frenzy around the meme-powered campaign by Gen Zers.

What happened to Cockroach Janta Party’s X original account?

Party founder Abhijeet Dipke confirmed the development with a screenshot that was shared by him, where the account was blocked in India. In a reaction, Dipke wrote, “As predicted, the account of Cockroach Janta Party has been suspended in India”.

The blocking coincided with the sudden surge of the Cockroach Janta Party on social media. What started just a few days ago as an internet satire movement has now turned into a fully-fledged digital phenomenon, driven by the dissatisfaction of the youth with unemployment, exam paper leaks, political debates and institutional accountability.

Who is the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party? Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston University grad who used to work on social media campaigns for the Aam Aadmi Party, is the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party. He said the movement really kicked off after a set of comments from the Chief Justice of India. Those remarks hit a nerve, he explained, mostly because they came from the country’s top legal authority, the one who’s supposed to protect freedom of expression. The Chief Justice tried to clear things up, saying his words were aimed only at people using fake degrees to get jobs, not at everyone. But that didn’t really help. The backlash just kept growing online, and the Cockroach Janata Party took off. In just a matter of days, the group said it had hundreds of thousands of registered supporters and millions watching their updates across social media. The reason why they blocked us. pic.twitter.com/n5CieewLhz — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) May 21, 2026 CJP soon reached 10 million followers on Instagram, surpassing even that of the BJP’s official account, which stands at around 8.7 million followers. A party described to be “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth,” the Cockroach Janta Party functions under the motto: “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy”. Why was the Cockroach Janata Party formed?

The Chief Justice of India’s Supreme Court, Surya Kant, sparked a furore when he used the terms cockroaches and parasites to refer to the politically-engaged and under-employed youth in a public hearing in court. Kant said that youth who were finding no jobs in the system were using RTI activism, journalism and social media to “start attacking everyone” and opined that they were a group who had a disdain for the system.

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