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Home > India News > Who Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Opponent? All About Newly Launched National Parasitic Front

Who Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Opponent? All About Newly Launched National Parasitic Front

India’s internet is witnessing a bizarre new political satire battle between the viral Cockroach Janta Party and the newly launched National Parasitic Front. What started as outrage over remarks allegedly comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” has now turned into a meme-fuelled online movement reflecting frustrations over unemployment, inflation, politics, and governance.

Who Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Opponent? All About Newly Launched National Parasitic Front (Pic Credits: X)
Who Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Opponent? All About Newly Launched National Parasitic Front (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 18:54 IST

India’s internet has found a new political spectacle, and this time it involves cockroaches, parasites, ghosting compensation, and a Ministry of Rizz. What began as online outrage over remarks allegedly comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” has now snowballed into a full-blown satirical political face-off between two viral groups, the Cockroach Janta Party and the newly launched National Parasitic Front. Both groups operate as parody political movements on social media, but the humour has struck a chord because it taps into real frustrations around unemployment, politics, inflation, infrastructure, and public accountability.

What is the National Parasitic Front?

The National Parasitic Front, or NPF, has emerged as a satirical rival to the already viral Cockroach Janta Party founded by social media personality Abhijeet Dipke.

Unlike traditional political organisations, the NPF exists mainly online through memes, mock manifestos, and exaggerated campaign promises designed to mock real-world governance failures.

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Moreover, the group describes itself as a “formal opposition” to the Cockroach Janta Party and claims it wants to challenge what it calls “governance-as-theatre”.

NPF Manifesto Mixes Humour With Sharp Political Commentary

The National Parasitic Front’s manifesto has quickly gone viral for blending absurd humour with commentary on social and political issues.

One proposal promises government-supported matchmaking services for citizens above 18 years of age. According to the satire manifesto, people stuck in “situationships” for too long would either receive clarity within 90 days or an official apology from the government.

The group also jokingly promises emotional compensation of ₹4,999 through UPI for people repeatedly ghosted in relationships. Another promise includes the creation of a “Ministry of Rizz”, where the minister must maintain a minimum dating-app rating.

Satire Targets Inflation, Roads And Parliament Behaviour

Beyond relationship jokes, the NPF also takes aim at inflation and public infrastructure issues. The manifesto promises cheaper fuel so that “long drives become affordable again” and proposes naming potholes after local councillors if they remain unrepaired for more than three months.

In another swipe at lawmakers, the group says MPs caught sleeping during Parliament sessions should have their microphones switched on at full volume.

The satire campaign also demands that politicians facing serious criminal charges should be barred from contesting elections and says candidates should at least have a Class 12 qualification before entering politics.

How Is It different From The Cockroach Janta Party?

The Cockroach Janta Party gained traction after controversial comments linked to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant triggered anger online.

Many social media users adopted the “cockroach” label sarcastically as a form of protest against unemployment-related criticism. The movement soon evolved into a meme-driven political satire campaign that attracted attention from opposition leaders and activists.

The National Parasitic Front, however, positions itself more as a parody rival to the Cockroach Janta Party itself, while continuing the broader culture of internet-driven political satire.

Why These Satirical Parties Are Resonating Online?

The rapid popularity of both groups highlights how younger internet users are increasingly using humour and memes to discuss serious political and economic concerns.

Behind the jokes about biryani committees, ghosting compensation, and pothole punishments lies frustration over unemployment, inflation, governance failures, poor infrastructure, and political accountability.

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Who Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Opponent? All About Newly Launched National Parasitic Front
Tags: Abhijeet DipkeCJI Surya Kant remarksCockroach Janta PartyIndia meme politicsNational Parasitic FrontNPF manifesto viralsocial media political movementviral political satire India

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Who Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Opponent? All About Newly Launched National Parasitic Front

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Who Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Opponent? All About Newly Launched National Parasitic Front
Who Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Opponent? All About Newly Launched National Parasitic Front
Who Is Cockroach Janata Party’s Opponent? All About Newly Launched National Parasitic Front
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