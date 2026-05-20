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Home > Business News > Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?

Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?

A viral “Melody–Meloni” meme moment sparked confusion on Dalal Street, briefly lifting Parle Industries shares despite no link to Parle Products, highlighting how social media sentiment can distort market perception.

PM Modi's Melody Chocolate Gift To Giorgia Meloni Sparks Meme-Driven 5% Rally And Bigger Market Confusion (Pic: X)
PM Modi's Melody Chocolate Gift To Giorgia Meloni Sparks Meme-Driven 5% Rally And Bigger Market Confusion (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 14:30 IST

Parle Share Prices: When a Toffee Turned Into a Global Meme Moment– The instant became viral after Narendra Modi, the PM of India, handed over a pack of Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was visiting India. And what the internet does best is that the toffee turned it into a full-on meme fest within hours. The #Melodi trend was taking over the internet almost instantly, with nostalgia, punny wordplay, and politics all mashed up into a sweet crossover episode.

For many Indians, it was also a bit of a nostalgic throwback. Suddenly, that familiar “Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai?” chant was back in circulation, proving that it doesn’t even need an ad when memory itself does the talking. What the PMs were just exchanging was an official handover, which turned into an internet meme ASAP. And that’s just what the world is like… in the age of the internet, even a toffee becomes a headline.

When Melody Toffee Met Dalal Street: A Meme-Fuelled Market Twist And Greater Market Confusion

It began with a harmless diplomatic courtesy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a pack of “Melody” toffees to the PM of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. The gesture was sweet and harmless. But then the internet read into it. “Melody” + “Meloni” ≈ “#Melodi”. And just like that, a toffee had gone viral for making memes for several hours. 

But who’s driving this in Dalal Street? Retail investors got carried away by the meme and mistakenly assumed that the listed company Parle Industries is behind the viral moment, but that’s a different company that has no business with this brand. The actual “Melody” chocolate company is Parle Products, which is a private company and not even listed on any exchange. But the belief was strong enough to drive the shares of Parle Industries to jump 5% on a day when the market has been in a downtrend for a few months. But there were no fundamentals behind it- it was a FOMO-driven jump due to a viral meme.

Who Actually Molds Melody Toffee?

The truth behind Melody is simpler than the internet mess around it, and sweeter too. Melody chocolate is made by Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., a private FMCG entity that has been known for Parle-G and a plethora of nostalgic Indian snacks. It is a family-owned and operated company and is not listed on any stock exchange, which means you can buy the toffee, but not its stock. So, contrary to the viral rumour mill that sometimes goes around, there is no Dalal Street or stock market relevance-only an iconic Indian brand that hasn’t let go of its roots and has stayed alive in the childhood memories of millions.

Parle Products vs Parle Industries: The Market Confusion

Category Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. Parle Industries Ltd. (BSE: 532911)
Nature Private company Listed company
Business FMCG products Infrastructure, real estate, recycling
Famous Products Melody, Parle-G, other snacks No FMCG or confectionery products
Stock Listing Not listed on NSE/BSE Listed on BSE
Connection Actual maker of Parle snacks No connection to Parle confectionery brands

Stock Market Reaction and Misplaced Rally Of Melodi On Parle Vs Parle

The viral frenzy for Melody toffees took an abrupt webbing through Dalal Street, and Parle Industries was in the limelight, even though it had nothing to do with the brand. The stock trended to almost a 5% intraday uptick to about ₹5.25 as confusion and meme frenzy took over. But this wasn’t a fundamentals story, more like a market “auto-correct gone wrong.” Social media-driven retail investing frenzy and algorithmic trading did a honeymoon sprint in an otherwise weak stock that has struggled for longer.

But in reality, nothing changed in its business, only the narrative shifted, and sometimes movement in price in markets is enough.

Moral of the story? In markets today, it’s not just about economics and earnings, it’s about emojis, memes, and a strategically placed toffee.

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes

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Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?
Tags: Dalal Street viral stocksindian stock market newsMelodi trend IndiaMelody toffee memememe stock IndiaModi Meloni Melody videoParle Industries share priceParle Products confusionParle stock confusion explainedretail investor FOMOtoffee meme trendviral market rally India

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Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?

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Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?
Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?
Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?
Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?

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