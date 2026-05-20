EPFO To Launch WhatsApp Services Soon? Here’s How You May Check PF Balance, Claim Status And More On Chat

Checking PF balance, claim status and EPFO updates may soon become as simple as sending a WhatsApp message. If you are tired of logging into multiple portals just to check your PF balance or claim status, EPFO might soon have a much easier solution for you. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is getting ready to launch WhatsApp-based services that could enable members to receive PF-related information directly via chat. Many routine EPFO services, like checking your PF balance, recent transactions, claim status and pending compliance issues, may soon be available on WhatsApp itself.

Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made the announcement while addressing the media in New Delhi. The government was concentrating on easy access to the members and quick redressal of grievances, he said.

How will EPFO WhatsApp services function?

Once the service goes live, EPFO members are said to just have to send a simple “Hello” to the organisation’s official WhatsApp number to start using the chatbot.

The number will be marked with WhatsApp’s green verification tick so users can differentiate the genuine account.

Once the message is sent, EPFO will verify if the mobile number is linked to the member’s Universal Account Number (UAN). Upon verification, users will be presented with menu-based options in their preferred regional language.

Members may then be able to choose services, submit details and find answers to common queries directly in the chat itself.

What services might be offered?

The government said the chatbot would be expected to provide some of the most used EPFO services, including:

Check PF Balance

Latest 5 EPF transactions

Track claim status

Notification of compliance awaiting

aadhaar verification alerts

Bank account update tips

The chatbot will be available 24×7 so that members can access services at any time without depending on office hours.

Why is EPFO coming up with WhatsApp support?

EPFO is dealing with a huge number of complaints related to PF withdrawals, pension delays, claim settlements and wage-related issues.

Officials said that shifting vital services to WhatsApp could improve communication and response time, especially as it is hugely popular across India.

The government also says support for regional languages might make them more accessible for users who don’t find it straightforward to browse websites or portals in English.

EPFO is trying to dispose of pending cases

EPFO has stepped up its efforts towards reducing litigation and expediting resolution of disputes, said Mandaviya.

As of March 31 this year, over 2,600 consumer cases were pending, while on April 1, 2024, there were about 5,000 such pending cases, the ministry said.

Overall litigation pendency has reduced from over 31,000 cases to about 27,000 cases, which is the least pendency of pending litigation for EPFO so far.

What does it mean for EPF members?

For crores of salaried employees, processes related to EPFO often become a cause of stress due to delays, multiple verification steps and tracing complaints.

If the WhatsApp service runs smoothly, it may reduce dependence on websites, improve response time and make routine PF-related work much easier for members across urban and rural India.

A simple chat on WhatsApp could be much more convenient for many users, especially new employees and pensioners, than dealing with multiple portals and forms.

Also Read: EPFO Plans Auto-Settlement For Final PF Withdrawals: How It Will Benefit EPF Members