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Home > Business News > Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher

Stock Market Today: Indian markets ended slightly higher after a volatile session, led by Reliance and select sectoral strength in auto, energy and midcaps, while FMCG, IT and media stocks underperformed overall sentiment.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 15:44 IST

Stock market Today: Late Rally Saves the Day for Dalal Street. Sensex and Nifty extended gains into the close after a shaky start that briefly had traders questioning their life choices. By 3:30 pm, benchmarks had clawed back early losses, powered by heavyweight support from Reliance Industries along with strength in auto, capital goods, energy and infrastructure stocks. The Sensex settled at 75,318.39, up 117.54 points (0.16%), while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,664.95, gaining 46.95 points (0.20%). Midcaps stole some limelight, outperforming the benchmarks as risk appetite improved through the session. Market breadth turned positive, with advancing stocks clearly dominating declines. However, FMCG, media and select IT counters stayed under pressure, keeping the rally from turning into a full-blown celebration.

Stock Market Today Sector Wise

  • Top Drag on Nifty: Bharat Electronics (-2.28%)
  • Other Key Laggards: Eternal, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank
  • Midcap Outperformance: Nifty Midcap 100 +0.49%
  • Top Midcap Gainers: Tata Communications (+7.61%), GE Vernova T&D (+7%+)
  • Sector Lagging: FMCG (-0.71%), Media (-1.45%), IT (-0.42%)
  • Auto Sector: Nifty Auto +0.84%
  • Top Auto Movers: Bajaj Auto (+2.52%), M&M (~+1%)
  • Energy & Power Lead Gains:
    • Nifty Oil & Gas +1.59%
    • Nifty Energy +1.48%
    • BSE Power +1.78%
  • Top Index Support: Reliance Industries (+2.8%)
  • Closing Snapshot:
    • Sensex: 75,318.39 (+117.54, +0.16%)
    • Nifty: 23,659.00 (+41, +0.17%)

Stock Market Today At Closing 

STOCK MARKET CLOSING (3:30 PM)

  • Sensex: 75,318.39 +117.54 (0.16%)
  • Nifty 50: 23,664.95 +46.95 (0.20%)

Indian markets ended slightly higher, with Sensex and Nifty gaining modestly. Buying in select heavyweight stocks supported gains, while overall sentiment remained cautious amid mixed global cues and profit booking.

You Might Be Interested In

                Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

                • HINDALCO
                • RELIANCE
                • BAJAJ-AUTO
                • GRASIM
                • TRENT
                • INDIGO

                Top Losers In Stock Market Today

                • BEL
                • TECHM
                • ETERNAL
                • TATASTEEL
                • SBILIFE
                • DRREDDY

                (With Inputs)

                (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

                Also Read: Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?

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                Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher
                Tags: BSE SensexDalal Streetindian stock marketintraday tradingmarket updateMarket Wrapmidcap stocksnifty todaynifty-50nse niftyReliance Industriessector wise performancesensexsensex todayshare market updateStock market closingstock market newsstock market todaytop gainerstop losers

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                Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher

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                Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher
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