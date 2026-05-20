Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher

Stock market Today: Late Rally Saves the Day for Dalal Street. Sensex and Nifty extended gains into the close after a shaky start that briefly had traders questioning their life choices. By 3:30 pm, benchmarks had clawed back early losses, powered by heavyweight support from Reliance Industries along with strength in auto, capital goods, energy and infrastructure stocks. The Sensex settled at 75,318.39, up 117.54 points (0.16%), while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,664.95, gaining 46.95 points (0.20%). Midcaps stole some limelight, outperforming the benchmarks as risk appetite improved through the session. Market breadth turned positive, with advancing stocks clearly dominating declines. However, FMCG, media and select IT counters stayed under pressure, keeping the rally from turning into a full-blown celebration.
Stock Market Today Sector Wise
Stock Market Today At Closing
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
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