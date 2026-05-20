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Home > Sports News > Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens

Check the latest Kolkata weather rain alert for the KKR vs MI IPL match today. Read the complete IMD thunderstorms forecast and Eden Gardens weather updates.

Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 14:06 IST

Match 65 of IPL 2026, a crucial game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, is confronting a major natural obstacle today. The match that was to be held at the legendary Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20 2026, might run into heavy disruptions. The Indian Meteorological Department has gone on record with an intense weather alert forecasting very strong thunderstorms and heavy rains in Kolkata. Each change in the sky is being closely monitored by both supporters and the teams, as a rain delay could bring a very different points table scenario for the home team.

KKR Vs MI Kolkata Current Weather Conditions

Kolkata’s daytime weather is currently very stifling and really humid. The highest temperature is around 36 degrees Celsius, though the strong humidity levels are making the locals feel as if it is 42 degrees Celsius. Large dark clouds are gradually gathering near the Eden Gardens stadium area, limiting the sunlight and greatly increasing the stifling heat. This very combination of intense heat and moisture is just the right formula for heavy thunderstorms in the evening.

KKR Vs MI Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

As the official match start time of 7:30 PM IST approaches, the weather forecast appears quite menacing for cricket enthusiasts. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted a 22-25% probability of rainfall during the game time and the possibility of severe lightning. If the rain shows up as expected, the fans may witness a delayed toss and, in all probability, a lot-shortened game with a reduction in overs. A soaking outfield will totally spoil the hold for the spin bowlers, thereby making it almost impossible for the fielding captain to defend any total at Eden Gardens this evening.

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Last 5 IPL Matches At Eden Gardens Kolkata

Match Date Teams Result
May 16 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Won By 29 Runs
April 19 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Won By 4 Wickets
April 09 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants Won By 3 Wickets
April 06 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Match Abandoned No Result
April 02 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad Won By 65 Runs

Last 10 Days Weather Report In Kolkata

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature General Weather Condition
May 19 2026 35 Degrees 28 Degrees Highly Humid And Cloudy
May 18 2026 36 Degrees 28 Degrees Scattered Thunderstorms
May 17 2026 37 Degrees 29 Degrees Extreme Heat Wave
May 16 2026 38 Degrees 29 Degrees Clear Skies And Hot
May 15 2026 37 Degrees 28 Degrees Partly Cloudy
May 14 2026 35 Degrees 27 Degrees Light Evening Rain
May 13 2026 34 Degrees 26 Degrees Heavy Thunderstorms
May 12 2026 34 Degrees 26 Degrees Overcast Skies
May 11 2026 36 Degrees 27 Degrees Extreme Humidity
May 10 2026 37 Degrees 28 Degrees Sunny And Clear

The home side would be hoping for a full 40-over game as it will surely increase their chance and keep their playoff hopes alive. Moreover, all eyes would be on KKR batters as their performance could decide their team’s destiny in IPL 2026. 

Also Read- IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between RR And LSG? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

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Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens
Tags: Eden GardensEden Gardens pitch reportIMD forecastIMD Thunderstorms ForecastIPL 2026IPL 2026 Match 65 Rain DelayKKR vs MIKKR Vs MI Weather ForecastKolkata Knight RidersKolkata weatherKolkata Weather Rain AlertMumbai Indianspitch reportRain Alertthunderstorms

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Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens

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Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens

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