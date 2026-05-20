Kolkata Weather Warning Today for KKR vs MI IPL Match: IMD Predicts Rain, Lightning and Possible Match Delays at Eden Gardens

Match 65 of IPL 2026, a crucial game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, is confronting a major natural obstacle today. The match that was to be held at the legendary Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20 2026, might run into heavy disruptions. The Indian Meteorological Department has gone on record with an intense weather alert forecasting very strong thunderstorms and heavy rains in Kolkata. Each change in the sky is being closely monitored by both supporters and the teams, as a rain delay could bring a very different points table scenario for the home team.

KKR Vs MI Kolkata Current Weather Conditions

Kolkata’s daytime weather is currently very stifling and really humid. The highest temperature is around 36 degrees Celsius, though the strong humidity levels are making the locals feel as if it is 42 degrees Celsius. Large dark clouds are gradually gathering near the Eden Gardens stadium area, limiting the sunlight and greatly increasing the stifling heat. This very combination of intense heat and moisture is just the right formula for heavy thunderstorms in the evening.

KKR Vs MI Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

As the official match start time of 7:30 PM IST approaches, the weather forecast appears quite menacing for cricket enthusiasts. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted a 22-25% probability of rainfall during the game time and the possibility of severe lightning. If the rain shows up as expected, the fans may witness a delayed toss and, in all probability, a lot-shortened game with a reduction in overs. A soaking outfield will totally spoil the hold for the spin bowlers, thereby making it almost impossible for the fielding captain to defend any total at Eden Gardens this evening.

The home side would be hoping for a full 40-over game as it will surely increase their chance and keep their playoff hopes alive. Moreover, all eyes would be on KKR batters as their performance could decide their team’s destiny in IPL 2026.

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