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Home > Sports News > Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Arsenal Win Premier League 2025/26 | Cherries Qualify For European Football After 1-1 Draw At Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Arsenal Win Premier League 2025/26 | Cherries Qualify For European Football After 1-1 Draw At Vitality Stadium

Arsenal won the Premier League 2025/26 title after Bournemouth held Manchester City to a dramatic 1-1 draw at Vitality Stadium. Erling Haaland scored late for Pep Guardiola’s side, while Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth secured historic qualification for European football next season.

Arsenal win 14th Premier League title. Image Credit: X/@Arsenal
Arsenal win 14th Premier League title. Image Credit: X/@Arsenal

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 02:34 IST

Bournemouth vs Manchester City: AFC Bournemouth has done a massive favour to themselves and Arsenal after securing a point against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. With this draw at the Vitality Stadium, Arsenal has won the Premier League 2025/26 title. It is a first league title for the Gunners since their iconic Invincibles season in the 2003-04 season. Meanwhile, with this draw, Bournemouth has qualified for European football ahead of the final matchday. Coming to the game in the Bournemouth, Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for the home team in the 38th minute. It was an exceptional defensive performance from the Cherries for the rest of the 90 minutes, and it looked like they would walk away with a win. However, Erling Haaland, as he has done for most of the season for the Citizens, produced a crucial goal in the fourth minute of added injury time. 

Arsenal win Premier League title




A wait of more than two decades ended as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal won the Premier League title in 2025/26. The North London club, having finished as runner-up in the last three seasons, finally tasted glory. For Mikel Arteta, it is the biggest title in his short managerial career. However, all that could change in only 10 days as his team takes on PSG in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Chasing the first European title in the history of their club, the players and Arteta would know that the season is not done yet. However, they will make sure to celebrate their incredible achievement.

Arsene Wenger, one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport, won the last Premier League title for Arsenal in 2003-04, where they famously ended the season as Invincibles. Since then, it was a 14-year wait for the great man himself. He left in 2018, with Unai Emery taking over. The Spanish manager was sacked within a year, and Freddie Ljungerb remained an interim manager for a month till the 22nd December before he was replaced by Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard, having played under Wenger, won the FA Cup in 2019-20 and the Community Shield in 2020 and 2023, but could not win that elusive EPL title that has stayed away from the North London club for so long until today. 

Premier League 2025/26 Arsenal wins 14th title




Taking to social media, Arsenal shared a video from their 2025/26 season with a special message from Arsene Wenger. In his message, Wenger appreciated the team and said, “Champions go on, when others stop.” 




Fans reacted to the historic title and called the club the greatest team.




Reactions from fans went viral on social media platforms. 




Arsenal for the 14th time in their club’s rich history was crowned the Champions of England. 

Bournemouth qualify for European football



Bournemouth will play in Europe for the very first time in history after they managed to hold Man City to a 1-1 draw in a rather thrilling match at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening. This result was the crowning of a phenomenal season for Andoni Iraola’s team who qualified for the European competition places of the Premier League for the very first time in the club’s history. However, coming from behind for a point could hardly have put more pressure on Man City as it effectively ended their title hopes and handed the crown of the Premier League to Arsenal. The only ones who could celebrate was the Cherries and their fans as this was their night.

Junior Kroupi gave Bournemouth the advantage in the first half by calmly finishing a quick counter that completely took Guardiola’s team by surprise. Erling Haaland came up with a goal that gave City some hope but at the end, it was Bournemouth who remained solid and got a valuable point. The game-ending whistle led to ecstatic scenes all over the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth rounded off what is probably the greatest moment in the club’s modern history.

Only a few seasons ago, the club was on the brink of relegation but since then the club has gone from strength to strength culminating in the spectacular journey of the current season. Bournemouth are now in European football for the first time and the “Cherries” fans are hungry for more stories like these. Without a doubt, European nights are getting ready to come to the Vitality Stadium!

Also Read: Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here

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Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Arsenal Win Premier League 2025/26 | Cherries Qualify For European Football After 1-1 Draw At Vitality Stadium
Tags: Arsenal title winBournemouth vs Manchester CityErling HaalandMikel Artetapremier league

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Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Arsenal Win Premier League 2025/26 | Cherries Qualify For European Football After 1-1 Draw At Vitality Stadium
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Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Arsenal Win Premier League 2025/26 | Cherries Qualify For European Football After 1-1 Draw At Vitality Stadium
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