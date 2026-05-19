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Home > World News > Europe Weather Crisis: Arctic Cold And Violent Storms Shift Into Dangerous Heat Across UK, France and Italy

Europe Weather Crisis: Arctic Cold And Violent Storms Shift Into Dangerous Heat Across UK, France and Italy

Europe witnesses dramatic weather swings as Arctic cold gives way to extreme heat, raising fresh climate change concerns across the continent.

Europe Weather Crisis (20 May 2026)55
Europe Weather Crisis (20 May 2026)55

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 22:39 IST

This month has seen a dramatic reversal in weather for Europe, going from cold Arctic air which was unexpectedly unseasonably cold, to very hot early summer weather, all within a few days. Meteorologists say how drastic the temperature swings have been, underlining how unstable and extreme the weather patterns are becoming due to climate change.

Arctic Blast Brought Rare May Cold

Early this month, large parts of Europe experienced temperatures well below the seasonal average as cold Arctic air moved south. The cold spell was caused by a blocking high-pressure system over the North Atlantic and low pressure over Scandinavia, which together helped the freezing air seep down and across western and central Europe.

France, Germany and parts of Eastern Europe experienced overnight frost and unseasonably cold conditions. French vineyard owners reportedly lit protective fires to prevent diseased grapes from squalling to death due to the extreme cold. Weather experts say extremely rare periods of unusually cold May weather have become even rarer as Europe continues to heat up faster than other continents.

The unstable cold air was also linked to powerful thunderstorms across the continent. From May 11 to May 16, across Europe and surrounding countries, nearly 750,000 lightning strikes were recorded. Serbia issued red weather warnings for hail, heavy rain and strong winds.

Sudden Shift Toward Extreme Heat

Weather models show a rapid reversal can be expected as a large high-pressure system consolidates over western Europe. The system should draw hot air, potentially from North Africa, northwards, ratcheting up temperatures sharply across Spain, Portugal, France and England.

A rise of up to 15°C up from last week’s temperature could be expected, parts of Spain and Portugal are tipped for mid-to-high 30C, while night time temperatures may remain warmer than last week’s daytime highs.

Such “weather whiplash”- days and nights, in which a region can swing rapidly from cold, bad weather, floods and heatwaves, are expected to be more frequent in Europe, climate scientists have warned.

Climate Concerns Growing Across Europe

Spaceships of this news from the Copernicus Climate Change Service and World Meteorological Organization recently confirmed that Europe is warming at about twice the global average rate.

Europe warming rapidly increases risks of drought, and fire, between flooding, crop damage and deadly heatwaves, scientists say. Recent studies show a similar trend of reduced snow cover, shrinking glaciers and record marine heatwaves across European seas.

As Europe moves into summer from spring, the latest abrupt swings in temperature are a stark reminder of how climate change is rewriting the rules of the game.

Also Read: Global Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): India (Delhi), Bangladesh (Dhaka), Singapore & USA (Washington, D.C.) Face Heatwave, Rain & Thunderstorm Alerts

Disclaimer: This article is based on recent weather reports, climate data, and media sources available at the time of writing. Weather forecasts and climate conditions may change over time. Readers are advised to follow official meteorological departments and local authorities for the latest updates and safety advisories.

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Europe Weather Crisis: Arctic Cold And Violent Storms Shift Into Dangerous Heat Across UK, France and Italy
Tags: Arctic cold EuropeEurope climate changeEurope heatwave 2026Europe temperature riseEurope weatherEurope weather newsEurope weather shiftextreme heat Europe

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Europe Weather Crisis: Arctic Cold And Violent Storms Shift Into Dangerous Heat Across UK, France and Italy

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Europe Weather Crisis: Arctic Cold And Violent Storms Shift Into Dangerous Heat Across UK, France and Italy
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