Video: BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh’s Lavish Mansion Shocks American Influencer Aston Hall | What’s Inside?

American fitness influencer Ashton Hall, who has over 18.2 million followers on Instagram, created a buzz in Uttar Pradesh after visiting Nandini Nagar College in Gonda district during his India tour. However, the thing that grabbed his attention was not just the sports event or wrestling training sessions, it was Brijbhushan Singh’s lavish private residence that left many people talking online. The former MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief personally hosted Hall during the visit and later gave him a full tour of his sprawling estate. From private stables and horses to a helicopter and gymnasium, the visit offered a rare glimpse into the lifestyle of Brijbhushan Singh. Videos and pictures from the visit quickly spread online as many social media users reacted to the scale of the mansion and the facilities inside it.

Mansion tour featuring horses, stables and helicopter becomes biggest talking point

The final part of the visit became the most talked-about moment online as Brijbhushan Singh escorted Ashton Hall to his private residence. Hall explored different parts of the estate, including the family’s stables, horses and even a private helicopter parked on the premises.

According to reports, inside the mansion compound, Hall also visited the private gymnasium, where he carried out a workout session. One moment that drew special attention was when the influencer lifted a traditional Indian gada, or mace, during the workout. The visuals from inside the estate quickly went viral, with many people reacting to the luxurious setup linked to Brijbhushan Singh.

For many followers online, the visit became more than just a sports interaction. It turned into a closer look at the lifestyle, influence and massive property associated with Brijbhushan Singh while also giving Ashton Hall’s global audience a glimpse into local sports culture in Uttar Pradesh.

Sports students gather in huge numbers as fitness icon joins wrestling activities

Reports say that, before visiting the residence, Brijbhushan Singh welcomed Ashton Hall at Nandini Nagar College, where the influencer participated in several sports and cultural activities. The visit generated major excitement among students, especially young wrestlers and athletes training at the college campus.

After a discussion with Brijbhushan Singh, Hall was taken to the local Wrestling Federation of India training centre. There, he observed student wrestlers during their practice sessions, clicked pictures with them and shared professional fitness and conditioning advice. Brijbhushan Singh and Hall also distributed professional wrestling kits to several young athletes and encouraged them to stay disciplined in training and fitness.

Cricket match, workout sessions and local culture become part of the visit

The visit was not limited to wrestling alone. Ashton Hall also spent time with local children on the college sports ground, where he played a friendly cricket match. The American influencer was seen taking turns at batting while also recording videos for his global social media platforms.

During the interaction, Hall praised India’s sporting culture and appreciated the enthusiasm shown by young athletes. Students and local residents gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the fitness creator during the event organised under the supervision of Brijbhushan Singh.

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