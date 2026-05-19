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Home > Business News > National Stroke Conclave Recognizes Outstanding Rehabilitation Services of Parul Ayurved Hospital for Stroke Patients

National Stroke Conclave Recognizes Outstanding Rehabilitation Services of Parul Ayurved Hospital for Stroke Patients

National Stroke Conclave Recognizes Outstanding Rehabilitation Services of Parul Ayurved Hospital for Stroke Patients

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 19:08 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 19: Nowadays, where stroke rehabilitation demands both clinical precision and long-term care with compassion, Parul Ayurveda Hospital has redefined restorative healthcare for stroke-affected patients through ayurvedic treatments. At the National Stroke Conclave 2026, organized by Voice of Healthcare, Parul Ayurved Hospital was awarded the “Excellence in Stroke Rehabilitation Services” award for its work towards advanced recovery and integrated rehabilitation for stroke survivors. 

Balancing the philosophy of wellness focused on patients, the hospital has developed an innovative recovery approach that integrates Ayurveda with the wellness of contemporary medical science. The intersection of ancient psychosocial assistance with allied clinical services offers the recovery continuum for the patients.

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National Stroke Conclave Recognizes Outstanding Rehabilitation Services of Parul Ayurved Hospital for Stroke Patients

The evolution of rehabilitative services at the hospital has been enhanced through the structured and agile system led by Dr. Komal Patel, integrated within the ecosystem of Parul University. The hospital has a dedicated team of 42 experienced consultants working across various specialized departments, including Kayachikitsa, Panchakarma, Shalya Tantra, Shalakya Tantra (Eye & ENT), Prasuti Tantra & Stri Roga, Kaumarbhritya, and other allied specialties. With over 50 lakh OPD consultations, over 40,000 inpatient (IPD) admissions, over 6,000 surgeries, and over 450 health initiatives aiming for community services, it is no less than an achievement.

Parul Ayurved Hospital aims to offer affordable and accessible healthcare services to all sections of society. With advanced equipment and infrastructure, operation theaters, specific treatments, all the patient care units, and Panchkarma units, we strive to work towards Ayurveda and holistic wellness. The hospital also provides free OPD consultation services for patients, ensuring that quality Ayurvedic healthcare reaches the maximum number of people.

Elaborating on the award, Dr. Komal Patel shared that “True rehabilitation is not limited to the clinical recovery of stroke-affected persons. Recovery from stroke also involves confidence, independence, and quality of life in general.” She added that the award is the ‘collective care effort’ of the team, and the commitment of the care providers is the key to integrated and patient-centered recovery assistance.

The award acknowledged the place for Ayurvedic rehabilitation that is conducted in the framework of contemporary rehabilitation. Parul Ayurved Hospital is reinforcing this care model to enhance access, refuge, and all-inclusive integrity. 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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National Stroke Conclave Recognizes Outstanding Rehabilitation Services of Parul Ayurved Hospital for Stroke Patients
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National Stroke Conclave Recognizes Outstanding Rehabilitation Services of Parul Ayurved Hospital for Stroke Patients

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National Stroke Conclave Recognizes Outstanding Rehabilitation Services of Parul Ayurved Hospital for Stroke Patients
National Stroke Conclave Recognizes Outstanding Rehabilitation Services of Parul Ayurved Hospital for Stroke Patients
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