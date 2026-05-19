LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurugram bandra east Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump gurugram bandra east Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump gurugram bandra east Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump gurugram bandra east Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gurugram bandra east Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump gurugram bandra east Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump gurugram bandra east Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump gurugram bandra east Brian Niccol Starbucks bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Twisha Sharma Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained

RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained

RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win clash in Jaipur as the IPL 2026 playoff race enters its final phase. Led by Yashasvi Jaiswal, RR can still qualify with 16 points, but another defeat could leave their playoff hopes hanging by a thread and dependent on results involving Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and KKR.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 19:17 IST

RR IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification: Among the five teams contesting for the final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs, the Rajasthan Royals is the only team that can qualify on its own. Led by Riyan Parag, the Royals have 12 points from 12 games and can finish with a maximum of 16 points, which will be enough for a fourth-place finish on the IPL 2026 points table. Tonight, the Royals will face bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants at home, Sawai Maan Singh Stadium. A win will boost their chances; however, if the hosts lose tonight, it will make RR’s qualification scenario a bit tricky. Here is a look at the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs scenario ahead of RR vs LSG.

RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Rajasthan Royals, with 12 points in 12 games, can finish with a maximum of 16 points if they win tonight against the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in their final league stage game. If the Riyan Parag-led side does manage to win their last two games, then they will be uncatchable by the remaining teams. For them, winning both games is their top priority. 

IPL 2026 Points Table before RR vs LSG

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 1.065
2 Gujarat Titans (GT) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.4
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.35
4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 0.227
5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027
6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016
7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871
8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038
9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

You Might Be Interested In

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if RR lose against LSG

If the Rajasthan Royals lose against Lucknow Super Giants tonight, then the maximum number of points they can finish is 14 with a win over the Mumbai Indians in their final game. If that happens then both Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings can finish with more points (15). Meanwhile, both Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings can finish with equal points to RR if they win their respective last games. 

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if RR vs LSG is washed out

Thankfully for the cricket fans in Jaipur and around the country, there is no chance of rain in Sawai Maansingh Stadium during the RR vs LSG match. The clash between the two teams is expected to be played without any interruptions. 

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if RR win against LSG

The best scenario for the Rajasthan Royals tonight would be if they win against the Lucknow Super Giants. If they win tonight in Jaipur, RR could mathematically finish with a maximum of 16 points, given they win their last game as well. Finishing with 16 points will be enough for them to qualify, and possibly, if the stars align in their favour, then a top-two finish as well.

RR vs LSG: Why Is Riyan Parag Not Playing Today?

Riyan Parag missed his second game of the season as Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out for the toss. The RR skipper missed this game due to a hamstring injury as confirmed by Yashasvi Jaiswal at the toss. Jaiswal leading the side won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Super Giants.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Hints at Retirement After IPL 2026? ‘Nahi Yaar’ Comment to Suresh Raina Goes Viral

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa National Football team, Squad, Ranking, Head-to-Head & Historic Records

MS Dhoni Hints at Retirement After IPL 2026? ‘Nahi Yaar’ Comment to Suresh Raina Goes Viral

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea National Football Team, Squad, Ranking, Head-to-Head & Best World Cup Performances

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad: Cristiano Ronaldo Headlines Roberto Martinez’s 27-Man Team For Historic Sixth World Cup; Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha Among Big Names | Check Full Squad Here

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico National Football Team, Squad, FIFA Ranking, Head-to-Head & Tournament Records

LATEST NEWS

Video: Overcrowded Physics Wallah Gurugram Institute Sparks Stampede Fears, Thousands Of IIT-JEE, NEET Aspirants Queue Up

RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained

National Stroke Conclave Recognizes Outstanding Rehabilitation Services of Parul Ayurved Hospital for Stroke Patients

Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Extended By One Year; Here’s The New Last Date You Need To Know

From Kanpur to Cannes: How Kalpana Shukla Turned a Small‑Town Dream into a Proud Moment for India

What Are The New Features In iOS 27? Here’s How Apple Intelligence Could Work On iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max

Abducted, Gangraped, Burnt With Cigarettes And Stabbed: UP NEET Student’s Chilling 16-Day Ordeal

Swiss International Airlines To Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights From October 2026, Boosting India-Switzerland Connectivity

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico National Football Team, Squad, FIFA Ranking, Head-to-Head & Tournament Records

Western Railway Begins Massive Demolition Drive In Bandra East As Nearly 400 Illegal Structures Face Removal

RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained
RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained
RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained
RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained

QUICK LINKS