RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained

RR IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification: Among the five teams contesting for the final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs, the Rajasthan Royals is the only team that can qualify on its own. Led by Riyan Parag, the Royals have 12 points from 12 games and can finish with a maximum of 16 points, which will be enough for a fourth-place finish on the IPL 2026 points table. Tonight, the Royals will face bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants at home, Sawai Maan Singh Stadium. A win will boost their chances; however, if the hosts lose tonight, it will make RR’s qualification scenario a bit tricky. Here is a look at the Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs scenario ahead of RR vs LSG.

RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Rajasthan Royals, with 12 points in 12 games, can finish with a maximum of 16 points if they win tonight against the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in their final league stage game. If the Riyan Parag-led side does manage to win their last two games, then they will be uncatchable by the remaining teams. For them, winning both games is their top priority.

IPL 2026 Points Table before RR vs LSG

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 1.065 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.4 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.35 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if RR lose against LSG

If the Rajasthan Royals lose against Lucknow Super Giants tonight, then the maximum number of points they can finish is 14 with a win over the Mumbai Indians in their final game. If that happens then both Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings can finish with more points (15). Meanwhile, both Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings can finish with equal points to RR if they win their respective last games.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if RR vs LSG is washed out

Thankfully for the cricket fans in Jaipur and around the country, there is no chance of rain in Sawai Maansingh Stadium during the RR vs LSG match. The clash between the two teams is expected to be played without any interruptions.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if RR win against LSG

The best scenario for the Rajasthan Royals tonight would be if they win against the Lucknow Super Giants. If they win tonight in Jaipur, RR could mathematically finish with a maximum of 16 points, given they win their last game as well. Finishing with 16 points will be enough for them to qualify, and possibly, if the stars align in their favour, then a top-two finish as well.

RR vs LSG: Why Is Riyan Parag Not Playing Today?

Riyan Parag missed his second game of the season as Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out for the toss. The RR skipper missed this game due to a hamstring injury as confirmed by Yashasvi Jaiswal at the toss. Jaiswal leading the side won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Super Giants.

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