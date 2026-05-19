UK Train Delays: Rail Passengers Face Severe Delays, Cancellations Due To Nationwide Outage | Check Affected Routes

Thousands of passengers faced major UK train delays on Tuesday afternoon after a signalling problem disrupted communication systems across several parts of the rail network. National Rail first warned about the issue shortly after 1 pm, saying trains across multiple operators could face delays and cancellations because of problems affecting the radio system used by drivers to contact signallers. The UK train delays quickly affected several major routes and rail operators, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground and Great Western Railway. Officials said trains were still operating, but many services had to slow down, leading to longer journey times and widespread disruption for passengers travelling across the country. The signalling issue was later resolved before 2 pm, but authorities warned that UK train delays were expected to continue until at least 3 pm as services gradually returned to normal schedules.

National Rail says trains were forced to slow down due to communication problems

In an official statement, National Rail explained that the issue was linked to communication systems used between train drivers and signallers. “Various signalling centres are reporting issues with the radio system which enables drivers to connect with the signaller. Network Rail staff are investigating,” the statement said, as per reports.

National Rail also clarified that trains were not completely stopped during the outage. “Trains can continue to run but may have to run at a reduced speed, which will cause some extended journey times,” the statement added. The reduced speed restrictions caused UK train delays to spread quickly across different parts of the country during the busy afternoon travel period.

Elizabeth line, LNER and several major train operators affected by disruption

According to reports, the UK train delays affected a large number of train operators across England and other parts of the country. Passengers travelling on the Elizabeth line, London Overground and Great Western Railway were among those warned about possible delays and cancellations.

Other operators impacted by the disruption included Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, London Northwestern Railway, Lumo, Northern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Railway. Many passengers were advised to check live service updates before travelling as UK train delays continued throughout the afternoon.

Services begin returning to normal but disruption expected to continue temporarily

Reports say that, just before 2 pm, National Rail confirmed that the signalling and radio communication issue had been resolved. However, rail authorities warned passengers that UK train delays could still continue for some time because trains and schedules needed time to recover fully after the disruption.

Officials said services were expected to gradually return to normal by around 3 pm, though some routes could continue facing minor delays as railway staff worked to restore regular operations across the network.

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