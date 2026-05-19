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Home > World News > Which Is The Most Powerful Passport In The World? Check India’s Position In The Latest Global List

Which Is The Most Powerful Passport In The World? Check India’s Position In The Latest Global List

Armand Arton, CEO of Arton Capital and co-founder of the Passport Index said that the UAE managed to achieve record high performance in the Passport Index. He also noted that even with geopolitical tensions lingering around, the UAE still stays strongly relevant on the world stage, despite everything really.

Which Is The Most Powerful Passport In The World? Check India’s Position In The Latest Global List (AI Generated Image)
Which Is The Most Powerful Passport In The World? Check India’s Position In The Latest Global List (AI Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 14:05 IST

The Most Powerful Passport In The World: The latest global passport rankings keep showing, in a kind of mixed way, how countries are linked to the wider world and also how much travel freedom people get. Some passports come with broad visa free access, spanning across continents, while others still run into strict limits and it makes travel feel much more uneven, overall. Every year these tables are watched very closely, because they kind of show that diplomatic relationships, international pacts, and geopolitical power all play a role in how simple or complicated it is to cross borders.

Which Is The Strongest Passport In The World?

The UAE passport has, once again, been declared the most powerful passport in the world by  latest Passport Index by Arton Capital. With a record score of 182 the UAE kept the number one position, the same spot it has held since 2018, it is a historic win for global mobility rankings. The index hints that Emirati citizens can now slide into visa free entry across 127 destinations, and there are also extra entry routes, like 45 destinations that offer visa on arrival options, plus 10 places that want electronic travel authorization not just a regular approval at the airport. Overall, it looks like the UAE passport fairly reaches about 91% of the globe, with only 16 destinations still saying a visa is needed.

What About The European Countries?

European nations are still driving the global passport picture, owning most of the top 20 ranking spots. Along with the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia are basically the only non European countries in that upper tier of travel freedom. Singapore comes in second place, with a strong score of 175 while several European countries like Spain, France, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg keep showing up among the most powerful passports worldwide, in general. The report also says there’s a wider gap in how easy it is for people to cross borders as more strict visa rules and digital border systems are reshaping travel access in different regions, slowly  bit by bit, over time.

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Where Does India Stand In The Latest Global List?

India however still sits quite far lower in the global rankings compared with the top, achievers. Based on the most recent Passport Index information, India appears on 68th position on passport power rank, with World reach of 36%. Even if it does show a bit of steady progress in India’s global mobility footprint, the country is still well behind leading travel documents like the UAE, and Singapore. That difference basically points to how much diplomatic reach and visa free arrangements vary between rising economies versus the passport powers that dominate international movement.

What Shapes These Rankings? 

The report also mentions wider shifts in how strong passports are, with lower ‘world openness’ results because more strict immigration controls are coming in, and digital border systems keep getting updated. Sure, some countries manage to nudge up their mobility scores, yes, but in general the momentum seems more muted now, there are fewer states pushing out visa free access than in earlier years. Analysts suggest that geopolitical frictions and tighter visa rules are actively reworking travel freedom across borders, almost like a slow turn. For India, what comes next will probably hinge on widening bilateral visa agreements, and also on building more reliable international partnerships, which could help bring steadier ranking outcomes in upcoming global lists.

Also Read: US Hiding Alien Truth? Researchers Claim Dozens of UFOs Recovered, 4 Species On Board ‘Long Lizard-Like Tails’

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Which Is The Most Powerful Passport In The World? Check India’s Position In The Latest Global List
Tags: Arton Capital Passport Indexindia rankingMost powerful passport 2026UAE global rankingUAE passportWhich Is The Most Powerful Passport In The World

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Which Is The Most Powerful Passport In The World? Check India’s Position In The Latest Global List
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