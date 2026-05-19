Harshita is a journalist and digital content writer specializing in breaking news, current affairs, travel, education, and trending stories. She is focused on delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content with a strong emphasis on clarity and audience relevance.
Spain Shooting Horror: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Suspected Targeted Attack
At least two people were killed, and four were injured in a shooting in El Ejido, southern Spain. Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.
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