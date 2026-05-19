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Home > World News > Spain Shooting Horror: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Suspected Targeted Attack

Spain Shooting Horror: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Suspected Targeted Attack

At least two people were killed, and four were injured in a shooting in El Ejido, southern Spain. Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Spain Shooting Horror: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Suspected Targeted Attack

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 12:38 IST

At least two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in the southern Spanish city of El Ejido overnight, police said on Tuesday, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

The two people who died were related to the man suspected of carrying out the shooting, a Civil Guard police spokesperson said, without providing further details.

Two of the injured are under 18, El País newspaper reported.

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(Inputs From REUTERS)

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Spain Shooting Horror: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Suspected Targeted Attack
Tags: El Ejido shootingshooting incidentsouthern Spain newsSpain crime newsSpain shooting

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Spain Shooting Horror: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Suspected Targeted Attack

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Spain Shooting Horror: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Suspected Targeted Attack
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