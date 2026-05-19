Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos Hit Electronic City, Whitefield & Silk Board Amid IMD Yellow Alert

Bangalore Weather Update Today (19 May 2026): Last Monday saw heavy rains, lightning, thunder, and gusty winds in Bengaluru resulting in extensive waterlogging, flooded roads, and massive traffic snarls. The unexpected rains led to chaos in Bengaluru at the busiest working hours causing inconvenience to numerous people in the form of being stuck in traffic for hours due to heavy rains. Several videos posted on social media showed cars moving through the flooded road areas. Electronic City, Whitefield, Silk Board Junction, Koramangala, and Outer Ring Road are some places where traffic snarls have been reported due to rains filling up the roads and underpasses. The working class, students, delivery boys, and daily commuters suffered due to slow-moving traffic amidst heavy rainfall. The reason for continuous thunderstorms and rains seen in Bengaluru is unstable pre-monsoon conditions, increasing humidity, and moisture-filled winds. As per IMD, there will be yellow alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning activities, and gusty winds in the coming days in Bengaluru and nearby Karnataka districts. According to several visuals posted on X by ANI, the heavy rainfall situation is happening in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Live Weather Update: Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Area / Region Temperature Current Weather Conditions Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Bengaluru 22°C – 31°C Heavy rain with thunderstorms 05:53 AM 06:34 PM 11:02 PM 09:19 AM Electronic City 23°C – 31°C Rainfall with cloudy skies 05:54 AM 06:34 PM 11:03 PM 09:20 AM Whitefield 22°C – 30°C Gusty winds and evening showers 05:53 AM 06:35 PM 11:01 PM 09:18 AM Koramangala 22°C – 31°C Thunderstorm activity with lightning 05:53 AM 06:34 PM 11:02 PM 09:19 AM Indiranagar 22°C – 31°C Rain and low visibility conditions 05:53 AM 06:34 PM 11:01 PM 09:18 AM

Rainfall Impact Across Bengaluru: Areas Worst Affected

The heavy rains led to water logging and chaos in a number of low lying and heavily trafficked areas in the city of Bengaluru. IT belts and business centers had queues of vehicles with flooded roads and highly slow vehicular movement.

Affected Area Situation Reported Major Impact Electronic City Heavy rainfall and flooding Severe traffic congestion Whitefield Roads submerged in rainwater Slow vehicle movement Silk Board Junction Massive water accumulation Long traffic snarls Outer Ring Road Continuous evening rain Office commuters stranded Koramangala Thunderstorm activity Reduced visibility Indiranagar Rainwater buildup on roads Delays in local traffic

The various video clips shown online revealed that vehicles were partly submerged due to flood waters after rain water seeped into some residential areas.

Yesterday vs Today: Bengaluru Weather Comparison

Area / Region 18 May 2026 Weather 19 May 2026 Weather Major Change Observed Bengaluru Cloudy with mild rain Heavy rain with thunderstorms Rain intensity sharply increased Electronic City Humid and cloudy Flooded roads and rain activity Water accumulation reported Whitefield Warm evening conditions Heavy rainfall and gusty winds Traffic movement slowed Koramangala Pleasant weather Lightning and thunderstorm activity Visibility reduced Indiranagar Mild cloudy weather Rainfall and commuting delays More atmospheric instability

How Rainfall Is Affecting Flights, Traffic & Daily Life

The heavy rains experienced at night disrupted lives in the city and its transport system. The number of commuters stranded due to heavy water accumulation along the various roads leading into the city made it difficult for people to travel home in time. Areas such as Electronic City, Whitefield, Silk Board Junction, Outer Ring Road, and Koramangala were extremely crowded due to the flooded road condition. There was reported cases of people getting stranded inside buses and taxis as well as private vehicles in some sections of the city owing to heavy rainfall that led to reduced visibility. The activities of delivery companies were also impacted by the heavy traffic build-up caused by heavy rainfall. Should the rainfall activity persist in the coming days due to thunderstorms at the evening, then the transport activities will also be interrupted. This will mean that flights taking off and landing at the city will experience minor delays as a result of poor visibility. The train and bus activities may also suffer due to excessive rainfall in the city.

Residents have been advised to:

Advisory Type Safety Advisory Travel Advisory Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall hours Traffic Advisory Follow live traffic updates and diversions before leaving home Lightning Safety Stay indoors during thunderstorm and lightning activity Road Safety Avoid driving or walking through flooded roads and underpasses Rain Protection Carry umbrellas, raincoats, and waterproof essentials while travelling Vehicle Safety Drive slowly due to low visibility and slippery roads Public Safety Stay away from weak trees, electric poles, and open spaces during storms Emergency Preparedness Keep mobile phones charged and monitor official IMD weather alerts regularly

IMD Rain Alert For Bengaluru

A yellow warning has been issued by The Indian Meteorological Department for Bengaluru as well as Karnataka districts adjoining it on account of rains and other meteorological phenomena expected in the region for a few days. Weather experts have said that with unstable pre-monsoon weather conditions prevailing, isolated rains are expected due to such weather conditions. It has also been advised that further rainfall may add to traffic problems and cause water logging in low-lying localities.

Bengaluru 15-Day Weather Forecast: Rainfall & Temperature Trends

Date Range Expected Temperature Rainfall Chances Weather Trend 19–21 May 2026 22°C – 31°C Very High Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely 22–24 May 2026 22°C – 32°C High Cloudy skies with evening showers 25–27 May 2026 21°C – 32°C Moderate to High Thunderstorm activity may continue 28–30 May 2026 21°C – 33°C Moderate Humid weather with scattered rain 31 May–2 June 2026 21°C – 32°C High Pre-monsoon rainfall may intensify 3–5 June 2026 22°C – 31°C High Frequent evening rainfall expected

Bengaluru is expected to remain under the influence of inclement weather conditions for the next two weeks because pre-monsoon activities are gaining momentum in Karnataka state. Meteorologists have indicated that atmospheric pressure changes, humid air mass movements, and increased clouds will lead to recurring thunderstorms, rainfalls, and other extreme weather conditions in parts of Bengaluru especially in the evenings. Citizens will continue experiencing the same pattern of weather; morning overcast skies giving way to warmer afternoons and afternoon rain showers. Electronic City, Whitefield, Koramangala, and Indiranagar are some areas which could continue experiencing rainfalls resulting in water logging and reduced vehicle movements on roads. Meteorologists have also predicted continued rise in humidity levels in the area leading to adverse weather experiences even though there might be cool temperatures after rain showers. Thunderstorms with lightning flashes and gusty winds can be anticipated to continue prevailing in Bengaluru region and adjacent districts with pre-monsoon activities intensifying in southern part of the country.

Also read: Chennai Weather Update and Rain Alert (19 May 2026): T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram Forecast With IMD Insights