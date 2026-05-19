Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch

A snake was rescued from the premises of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on Monday. The whole incident led to a snake wrangler being called to the spot and officials also came in to help with the rescue operation, too.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.