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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch

Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch

A snake was rescued from the premises of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on Monday. The whole incident led to a snake wrangler being called to the spot and officials also came in to help with the rescue operation, too.

Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 10:55 IST

A snake was rescued from the premises of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on Monday. The whole incident led to a snake wrangler being called to the spot and officials also came in to help with the rescue operation, too.

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Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch
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Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch

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Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch
Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch
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Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments Witnesses Snake Scare, Dramatic Rescue Operation Caught on Camera | Watch

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