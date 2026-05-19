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Home > Entertainment News > Kim Kardashian Brand Shipment Under Scanner After $8.4 Million Cocaine Discovery, Driver Arrested

Kim Kardashian Brand Shipment Under Scanner After $8.4 Million Cocaine Discovery, Driver Arrested

A Polish truck driver got sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after officials say they found $8.4 million worth of cocaine stuffed inside a shipment of Kim Kardashian’s Skims clothing. Investigators said the narcotics were hidden in a private compartment inside the truck, while the Skims delivery was totally legitimate.

Kim Kardashian Brand Shipment Under Scanner After $8.4 Million Cocaine Discovery, Driver Arrested (Image: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)
Kim Kardashian Brand Shipment Under Scanner After $8.4 Million Cocaine Discovery, Driver Arrested (Image: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 08:02 IST

A Polish man behind more than $8 million worth of cocaine in a shipment of Kim Kardashians clothing brand, Skims, has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, was arrested as he was driving a lorry from the Netherlands to England with 28 pallets of legitimate Skims underwear and clothing. The shipment was legal and neither the exporter nor importer had any involvement in the smuggling, officials said.

Drugs In SKIMS? 

In September last year Konkel arrived in the country on a ferry at the Port of Harwich in Essex where he was intercepted by officers from the Border Force. The investigators got suspicious and conducted an X-ray of the truck which found a specially modified compartment within the rear doors of the truck. Later, officers recovered 90 packages of cocaine for a total of 198 pounds. The amount of street value of the drugs seized was estimated at being around 8.4 million dollars which is one of the large drug busts associated with commercial freight transport in recent months.

Why In SKIMS particular?

First, Konkel said he had no knowledge of the cocaine in the truck. He later, however, admitted to investigators that he agreed to smuggle the drugs in for 4,500 euros ($5,276), investigators later said. The driver stopping along his route to pick up the narcotics is suspected to have allowed him to hide them in the secret compartment. The case illustrated the ongoing effectiveness of organised criminal networks in trafficking illegal drugs through the legitimate international movement of goods, but with a view to evade detection by customs officials.

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Was Kim Kardashian Involved?

Assistant Director Jason Thorn at Border Force said that officers involved in the seizure had done their job well and that dangerous drugs had been prevented from entering communities and criminals of millions in illegal profits. He said the authorities are continuing to fight smuggling activities and safeguard the state’s borders against crime syndicate groups. The National Crime Agency also stated that the Skims brand owned by Kim Kardashian was not involved in the trafficking attempt except that its goods were a part of a legitimate shipment.

Also Read: Who Is Dave Hughes? Age, Wife, Net Worth and Why the Comedian Is Trending Right Now

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Kim Kardashian Brand Shipment Under Scanner After $8.4 Million Cocaine Discovery, Driver Arrested
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Kim Kardashian Brand Shipment Under Scanner After $8.4 Million Cocaine Discovery, Driver Arrested
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