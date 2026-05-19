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Home > India News > Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh

Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh

Ujjain Express met with an accident near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on Monday night around 9:30 PM as three coaches of the train derailed. The incident took place in the Khand Village area.

Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh (Image: ANI via X)
Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh (Image: ANI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 08:33 IST

On Monday night, the special train ‘Ujjain Express’ , you know, derailed at around 9:30 PM near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh , Uttarakhand, and then it got involved in an accident. The whole thing happened in the Khand Village area and it really caused a stir panic, sort of, spread among local residents and even railway employees. The good part is, the officials later made it clear that there were no passengers on board when it occurred, so a major tragedy was basically averted. Footage later surfaced showing the derailed coaches, them leaning sideways off the rails, and many people seen rushing to cordon off the spot, like they didn’t have time to think.

What Caused The Derailment?

Initial data indicate that the accident could have been due to a brake failure in routine maintenance operations. Questions also have been raised about how the whole train managed to keep moving before the derailment occurred. The response time questioned, as eyewitnesses stated that it took them over two and a half hours to reach the scene of the crash, even though senior officials from the railway were on the scene. As the news of the derailment spread out around the railway tracks, a large crowd gathered around.

Watch Video 



The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrived at the spot and helped to clear the people from the tracks, ensuring safety measures are taken. Railway officials are now conducting a thorough probe into the exact cause of the derailment, and whether any negligence played a part. Technical condition of the train and maintenance records are also being studied. The inquiry is ongoing, and more details are expected regarding the incident.

Also Read: Chandigarh Police Arrest 3 Following Cross-Firing Incident Near Sector 43 ISBT

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Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh
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Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh

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Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh
Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh
Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh
Watch Video: Shocking Scenes As 3 Coaches Of Ujjaini Express Derail Near Rishikesh

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