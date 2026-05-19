IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs SRH: Updated Standings on May 18 — RCB Stay Top, Sunrisers Hyderabad & GT Qualify For IPL Playoffs

IPL 2026 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a crucial win over the Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs. The Orange Army won the match by five wickets with six balls remaining at Chepauk, putting Chennai Super Kings in a tangle when it comes to their qualification scenario. Pat Cummins in the first innings led from the front by taking three wickets. Meanwhile, Kishan scored 70 runs, sealing a tricky chase for his team, having been duly supported by Heinrich Klaasen. Thanks to their win, the Gujarat Titans also qualified for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue their top position. The defending champions, having won nine of their 13 games, are looking in a great position to finish among the top two positions. RCB is followed by Shubman Gill’s GT, who have won eight of their 13 games. SRH, with this win, is placed third on the table and has qualified for the playoffs.

IPL 2026: Who won the CSK vs SRH clash at Chepauk?

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the CSK vs SRH clash at Chepauk. The Orange Army defeated the five-time by five wickets in the penultimate over thanks to a fine knock from Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper batter scored 70 runs in only 47 balls despite a tough start to his knock. During his stay at the crease, Kishan struck seven fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Klaasen played the role of enforcer in the middle phase, scoring 47 off 26 balls. Pat Cummins claimed three wickets in the first innings to restric CSK to 179 runs.

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs SRH

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (Q) 13 9 4 0 18 1.065 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.4 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 0.35 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 13 6 6 1 13 0.227 5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.016 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 5 6 1 11 -0.038 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) (E) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For IPL Playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, with this win against Chennai Super Kings, qualified for the knockouts as well, taking the Gujarat Titans with them as well. There are as many as five teams that could take up the final playoff spot.

IPL 2026: Which team is placed on the bottom of the points table?

Despite defeating the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in their last game, the Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. Just four of the team’s twelve games this season have been won by Rishabh Pant. With two games left, LSG will still have a significant impact on the IPL 2026 playoffs as they take on the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Also Read: Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO