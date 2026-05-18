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Home > Sports News > Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO

Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO

Heinrich Klaasen and Sanju Samson were involved in a fiery exchange during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 clash after Samson’s brilliant stumping. Klaasen’s dismissal proved crucial as Ishan Kishan guided Sunrisers Hyderabad into the IPL 2026 playoffs with a match-winning performance.

Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen were seen arguing after the former stumped Klaasen during CSK vs SRH. Image Credit: X
Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen were seen arguing after the former stumped Klaasen during CSK vs SRH. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 23:41 IST

Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Heinrich Klaasen was in the middle of a heated exchange with Chennai Super Kings’ Sanju Samson right after he was stumped. The South African, arguably the most consistent batter in IPL 2026, was standing in CSK’s way of a crucial win. Naturally, it was a huge celebration from Samson as he whipped the bails in a flash, channeling his inner MS Dhoni with Noor Ahmad outfoxing Klaasen. However, as the big screen showed the ‘out’ signal, there were some words exchanged between the two wicketkeeper batters. Klaasen, having been stumped for the first time in the Indian Premier League, gave a fiery stare to Samson before being asked to leave the pitch by Shivam Dube.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson fight: Samson Channels Inner MS Dhoni



It was a heated moment between Heinrich Klaasen and Sanju Samson that turned ugly right after the former was stumped by the latter. With MS Dhoni in attendance for the first time in Chepauk this season, things were anything but cool. Samson, who inflicted a brilliant stumping, became the first wicketkeeper to stump Klaasen in the IPL. On the other hand, Klaasen, who was not provoked by either Samson or any other CSK player, decided to exchange a few words with the Super Kings wicketkeeper. 

Klaasen had scored 47 runs in only 26 balls and was looking to take the game away before his dismissal. The former South African batter arguably has been the most consistent batter in the ongoing season. With his knock against the Super Kings, Klaasen also jumped to the top of the points table. 

CSK vs SRH: Sanju Samson with a fiery knock

Earlier in the CSK vs SRH game, Sanju Samson played a fiery knock in the first innings. During his 13-ball stay at the crease, Samson scored 27 runs, hitting five fours and a solitary six. Fans were appreciative of the knock played by the wicketkeeper as his opening partner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, was finding it hard to get going. To put Samson’s knock into perspective, the CSK skipper, batting on the other end, could only score 15 runs in 21 balls. In his boundaryless knock, Gaikwad managed only 15 singles. 

CSK vs SRH: Ishan Kishan leads Orange Army to IPL 2026 playoffs

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan played a match-winning knock for the Orange Army to lead them to the IPL 2026 playoffs. The SRH vice-captain top-scored across the two teams on a pitch where run-scoring was not straightforward. Kishan was dismissed after 70 runs in 47 balls with only six runs remaining for SRH to win. His knock meant that not only did the Sunrisers Hyderabad win the match, but they also qualified for the playoffs. With this result, the Gujarat Titans, too, qualified for the playoffs.

Also Read: India Test Squad vs Afghanistan: Rishabh Pant to be Sacked From Vice Captaincy Amid Poor IPL 2026 With LSG? Report

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Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO
Tags: CSK vs SRHCSK vs SRH videoHeinrich KlaasenHeinrich Klaasen vs Sanju SamsonIPL 2026sanju samsonSanju Samson stumping

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Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO

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Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO
Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO
Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO
Heinrich Klaasen vs Sanju Samson: Wicketkeeper Batters Involved In Fiery Exchange During CSK vs SRH | Tonight IPL Match — Watch VIDEO

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