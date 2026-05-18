Is US-Iran Deal Dead? Iran’s Peace Proposal Dubbed ‘Insufficient’ As Trump Reviews Strategy To Discuss Way Forward

US IRAN WAR: It seems like tensions between the U.S. and Iran are escalating yet again since one of the senior officials in the White House called the latter’s new peace proposal “insufficient,” according to Axios. This reaction indicates that the ongoing negotiations might have failed, as the U.S. does not consider the proposal to be sufficient at all. According to media reports, President of the United States, Donald Trump, will soon hold a meeting with the country’s national security team to discuss future actions, including the possibility of returning to military measures.

Has US Rejected Iran’s Latest Peace Proposal?

Such developments can hardly leave any room for optimism, as there appears to be a risk that the situation between the two countries will deteriorate. In light of this, it is now believed that the upcoming days may be decisive for both parties.

With time “ticking for Iran,” President Donald Trump has said, amid stalled diplomacy and drone strikes targeting American allies in the Gulf, as fear of another outbreak of war rose. Trump tweeted on Truth Social Sunday that Iran needs to “get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” and re-raised his threats to destroy Iran after efforts stalled towards ending the war he and Israel started almost three months ago.

Diplomatic efforts towards making a deal that will bring about an end to the war, the country’s nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz seem to have been unsuccessful over the past weeks.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh seemed to answer back to the threat on Monday, stating that Tehran was not “intimidated,” while stressing that the “talks and negotiation process” was ongoing.

Why is Iran’s new peace proposal being dubbed “insufficient”

According to one report, the US administration considers Iran’s new peace proposal “insufficient,” further raising fears that the United States may start attacking the Islamic Republic once again unless Iran changes its stance regarding the war. Axios, quoting a senior US official and an informed source, stated that the White House considered Iran’s 14-point peace proposal insufficient as it had only made token changes from its previous version.

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