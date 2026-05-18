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Home > World News > Donald Trump Spotted With Naked Alien? US President Shares Bizarre Images, Leaves Internet Stunned

Donald Trump Spotted With Naked Alien? US President Shares Bizarre Images, Leaves Internet Stunned

US President Donald Trump shared a series of AI-generated videos and images on Truth Social featuring futuristic military battles, space warfare, and mocking former presidents. The posts showed Trump commanding missile strikes, overseeing robotic armies, and targeting rivals including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi.

Donald Trump shares controversial AI-generated war videos and images mocking Obama, Biden and Pelosi. Photo: Truth Social.
Donald Trump shares controversial AI-generated war videos and images mocking Obama, Biden and Pelosi. Photo: Truth Social.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 08:06 IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted a string of AI-generated videos and images on Truth Social. The posts showed Trump commanding futuristic military operations, participating in imagined space warfare, and mocking rivals, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, along with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump started posting after 4 p.m. (US time). He first shared a video showing a US battleship intercepting and destroying an Iranian missile. The clips were shared along with the footage from Monday’s Oval Office event focused on maternal healthcare.

During that event, Trump theatrically demonstrated how Navy personnel would supposedly use a computer system to stop incoming missiles.

“OK. We have it in our sight: Fire. Boom,” Trump said while pretending to type commands to launch the strike.

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Trump Shares Photos Commanding Space War

One image showed Trump seated inside a high-tech command center overlooking Earth from space while pressing a red button. A nearby monitor displayed a massive mushroom cloud stretching into space alongside the words “TARGET DESTROYED.”

Another version of the same image was later reposted with the phrase “SPACE FORCE” superimposed over it, an apparent reference to the US military branch established in 2019 during Trump’s first administration.

Additional AI renderings showed Trump directing what appeared to be a satellite firefight from a futuristic command hub, while another showed him walking confidently through rows of robotic military units.

Trump Walking Beside A Naked Alien

One particularly unusual image showed Trump walking beside a naked alien figure at what appeared to be a military installation.

In another post, Trump shared a video of himself teeing off at a golf course. The clip then abruptly transitioned to footage from 2021 featuring Republican Senator Bill Cassidy explaining why he voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 Capitol attack.

Moments later in the edited clip, a golf ball appears to strike Cassidy in the head.

Trump Mocks Obama, Biden And Pelosi

Trump also shared an AI-generated image of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is currently undergoing a controversial renovation project. The image appeared to mock criticism surrounding the expensive overhaul by placing an image of a screaming woman over the reflecting pool.

Minutes later, Trump escalated the attacks by posting another AI-generated image showing Obama, Biden, and Pelosi swimming in what was depicted as a sewage-filled reflecting pool.

Responding to the posts, a spokesperson for Pelosi issued a sharp statement to the Daily Beast.

“Instead of working to lower costs for Americans, the President is spending his time golfing and posting deranged AI images,” the spokesperson said.

“President Obama, President Biden and Speaker Pelosi live rent free in his head because they have actually delivered progress for America while his Administration has been a complete and total failure. Sad!”

Also Read: Trump Leaves China Empty-Handed? No Iran Deal, No Taiwan Breakthrough, No Big Boeing Win After Beijing Visit

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Donald Trump Spotted With Naked Alien? US President Shares Bizarre Images, Leaves Internet Stunned
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