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Home > Regionals News > Jodhpur Horror: Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail And Harassment Lead To Suicide Of Two Sisters

Jodhpur Horror: Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail And Harassment Lead To Suicide Of Two Sisters

A disturbing case from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has sparked concern after two sisters allegedly died by suicide following years of sexual abuse, blackmail, and threats. The incident has triggered public anger and renewed questions over handling of such sensitive cases.

Jodhpur Horror: Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail And Harassment Lead To Suicide Of Two Sisters (Image Credits: Representational photo)
Jodhpur Horror: Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail And Harassment Lead To Suicide Of Two Sisters (Image Credits: Representational photo)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 12:58 IST

A shocking case from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has raised serious concerns after two sisters allegedly died by suicide following years of sexual abuse, blackmail, and repeated threats. The incident has triggered anger in the local community and renewed debate over police response in sensitive crime cases. According to the complaint and investigation details, the elder sister was allegedly subjected to long-term sexual assault by a group of men who also recorded objectionable videos of her. These videos were later used to blackmail her, forcing her into continued abuse and silence.

Reports suggest that the harassment continued for years before the elder sister ended her life in March.

Blackmail Continued After First Tragedy

After the elder sister’s death, the younger sister allegedly became the next target. She is said to have been threatened with the circulation of private videos linked to her sister. The accused allegedly continued to exploit and assault her while keeping her under constant fear of exposure.

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Despite filing a police complaint, the harassment reportedly did not stop, with the accused allegedly continuing to threaten her.

Second Suicide Shocks the Family

Unable to cope with the ongoing trauma and lack of relief, the younger sister also died by suicide. The twin tragedies have left the family devastated and the local community in shock.

Police officials have confirmed that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Police Action and Investigation

Authorities have stated that multiple accused individuals have been named based on the complaint. The case is now being examined from all angles, including allegations of repeated harassment, blackmail, and possible lapses in timely action.

Officials have also said further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses.

Community Outrage and Demand for Justice

The incident has sparked protests and strong reactions from local groups, who are demanding strict punishment for the accused and accountability from authorities if any negligence is found.

Many are calling for faster legal action and stronger protection mechanisms for victims of sexual violence.

A Case That Raises Serious Questions

This case has highlighted concerns about delayed justice, cyber blackmail, and the safety of women who report sexual crimes. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring justice for both sisters.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

ALSO READ: ‘Vivaah In Real Life’: Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day – Watch Video

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Jodhpur Horror: Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail And Harassment Lead To Suicide Of Two Sisters
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Jodhpur Horror: Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail And Harassment Lead To Suicide Of Two Sisters
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