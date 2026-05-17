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Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Forecast for Today (17-05-2026): See Weather Update of Delhi NCR cities forecast in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad along with weather predictions by IMD.

Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 11:54 IST

Delhi NCR Weather Forecast: Rain, Heat and Humidity in Major Indian Cities

Recent weather conditions in Delhi NCR involve both heatwave-like conditions and heavy humid air, dusty winds as well as isolated rainfalls in some parts. In accordance with the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in the Indian cities of Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad will witness fluctuations in temperature along with thunderstorms and windy weather in isolated places.

Delhi Weather Today

Temperature: 31° C – 42° C
Current Weather: Very hot weather conditions with dust-laden wind and partial clouds in sky.
Sunrise: 05:32 AM
Sunset: 07:08 PM
Moonrise: 10:54 PM
Moonset: 08:21 AM

There are very hot weather conditions prevailing at some places in Delhi due to heat waves, though sometimes clouds coming by and strong

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Noida Weather Today

Temperature: 30°C – 41°C
Live Conditions: Warm & Humid; Cloudy at Intervals
Sunrise Time: 05:31 AM
Sunset Time: 07:07 PM
Moon Rise: 10:52 PM
Moon Set: 08:18 AM

Noida is continuing to experience an increase in daytime temperature due to dry weather and the effect of urban heat. Warning of isolated

Gurugram Weather Today

Temperature: 30°C – 42°C
Current Weather: Clear and Dry, Hot Winds
Sunrise: 05:34 AM
Sunset: 07:09 PM
Moonrise: 10:56 PM
Moonset: 08:24 AM

Gurugram continues to be affected by the extreme heat wave throughout the day, with humidity levels rising slightly

Ghaziabad Weather Today

Temperature: 29°C to 41°C
Current weather: Mostly cloudy with mild winds blowing
Sunrise time: 05:30 AM
Sunset time: 07:06 PM
Moonrise time: 10:50 PM
Moonset time: 08:17 AM

Ghaziabad can experience comparatively cool evenings as opposed to central Delhi,

Faridabad Weather Today

Temperature: 30°C – 42°C
Live Climate: Extremely hot with dry air
Sunrise: 05:33 AM
Sunset: 07:08 PM
Moonrise: 10:55 PM
Moonset: 08:22 AM

The city of Faridabad will continue to experience extreme heat conditions all through the day, although there is a possibility of lightning storms and strong winds

IMD Weather Outlook For Delhi NCR

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the following weather phenomena might be seen in some parts of Delhi-NCR:

Heat wave in Delhi and neighboring areas
Thunderstorm with lightning in isolated areas
Strong winds and dust storms during the evening time
Higher humidity before pre-monsoon weather
Weather changes because of western disturbance

There is close monitoring by the meteorologists about weather changes that will affect rainfall and temperature in northern India in the coming weeks.

Also read : Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: Delhi weather todayDelhi-NCR weather updateIMD heatwave alertIndia weather newsnoida gurugram weathertrending weather update

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Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

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