Asansol Tension: Stone Pelting At Police Outpost After Rival Groups Clash Over Loudspeaker Volume In West Bengal

According to a police officer, fight broke out between two groups of people, and then stones were thrown at the police outpost, inflicting minor damage. To find the accused, the West Bengal police have opened an investigation. Dhruba Das, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, told reporters on Saturday that the event happened late on Friday night at approximately nine o’clock. He continued by saying that the situation is now under control after the authorities implemented police picketing at certain sites.

What Happened Here?

‘Last night at around 9 PM, a large group of people had assembled to talk about a problem. There were also police officers present. In the middle of the crowd, two groups had formed, and they got into a fight. Police made an effort to end it. However, some damage was made when the crowd threw stones at the police outpost. In order to identify those responsible, we are looking through the CCTV. They will face consequences. As of right moment, everything is in control. In certain places, we have implemented police picketing. Right now, everything is normal. We want to know what the whole issue was about,’ he stated. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.







What Is The ‘Loudspeaker Volume’ Rule?

The incident happened a day later, after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had asked police to take hard action on the use of loudspeakers that go beyond the permitted sound range at places of worship, also during public gatherings, across the state. In a discussion with senior police officials at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ , he said clearly that the rules on noise pollution have to be enforced in a strict manner, no exception, and he warned against any kind of negligence when it comes to putting them into practice.

(With ANI Inputs)

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