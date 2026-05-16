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Home > World News > Donald Trump Makes Racist Comment On Iranians, Sparks Outrage With ‘Most Of Them Are Mohammed’ Remark | Watch Video

Donald Trump Makes Racist Comment On Iranians, Sparks Outrage With ‘Most Of Them Are Mohammed’ Remark | Watch Video

US President Donald Trump has sparked outrage online after making controversial remarks about Iran. Trump claimed the US Space Force could identify individuals from space and remarked that “most” Iranians share the same name, Mohammed, triggering accusations of racism and stereotyping.

Trump faces backlash after remarks on Iranians. Photo: X.
Trump faces backlash after remarks on Iranians. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 14:08 IST

US President Donald Trump has drawn criticism online after making controversial remarks about Iranians during an interview with Fox News, where he claimed that “most” Iranians share the same first name and said the US could identify and monitor them from space. Speaking during an interview aired Friday evening, Trump discussed the surveillance capabilities of the US Space Force while referring to Iran and its nuclear infrastructure. The interview was conducted during his trip to China, where he also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump Says Space Force Can Identify People From Space

During the conversation with Fox News host Bret Baier, Trump claimed the US had extensive surveillance systems focused on Iran.

“Space Force, which I created, has got cameras — nine different cameras — in space on that site,” Trump said. “We know everybody that moves there. We can read the name of a person.”

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He then made remarks that quickly triggered reactions across social media platforms.

“If his name is Mohammed something, and most of ’em are Mohammed, you can guess about 50 percent right, we can read his name right on his tag from space,” Trump said.

In another part of the interview, Trump added that authorities would “tag” such individuals in Iran.

Many users online described the comments as racist and offensive. Muhammad is widely regarded as one of the most common names globally, including across several Muslim-majority countries.

Trump’s China Visit

Trump, after his China visit, said Xi had expressed interest in helping broker peace related to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

“He’d like to see the Hormuz Strait open,” Trump said while referring to Xi. China remains one of the largest buyers of Iranian oil.

Trump further stated that Xi wanted the conflict to come to an end and indicated that diplomatic discussions were continuing behind the scenes.

Trump Issues Stark Warning to Iran

Even before his China visit, Trump had delivered strong remarks directed at Iran during another interview with Hannity, warning that Tehran would face destruction if it refused to reach an agreement with the United States.

“Now, they can make a deal, or they get annihilated,” Trump said.

“It’s all just a question of time. If we wanted, we could have gone for another few weeks. It would have been over,” he added.

Trump further claimed that he had held back action at the request of leaders friendly to Iran.

“I did that at the request of a lot of leaders that are friendly with them. It’s not going to matter for them. They’re finished,” he stated.

Also Read: Who Was Abu Bilal al-Minuki? ISIS Second-in-Command Killed By US Military And Nigerian Forces, Says Trump

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Donald Trump Makes Racist Comment On Iranians, Sparks Outrage With ‘Most Of Them Are Mohammed’ Remark | Watch Video
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Donald Trump Makes Racist Comment On Iranians, Sparks Outrage With ‘Most Of Them Are Mohammed’ Remark | Watch Video
Donald Trump Makes Racist Comment On Iranians, Sparks Outrage With ‘Most Of Them Are Mohammed’ Remark | Watch Video
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