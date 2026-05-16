‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

The Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said something important to Pakistan. He told them that if they keep helping terrorists it will be very bad for Pakistan. The Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi wants Pakistan to think about what they're doing.

‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 14:16 IST

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi made a statement on Saturday. He told Pakistan that they have to make a choice. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said Pakistan has to decide if they want to be a part of the world map or just a part of history. This is because Pakistan is helping terrorists and doing things against India. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said this during a talk at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. This was a few days after India remembered the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was an operation that India started after a big terror attack in Pahalgam. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis statement shows that India is getting tougher on terrorism that comes from across the border. It also shows that Indias military is ready to deal with any threats from Pakistan.

What Did Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Say?

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was speaking at an event called ‘Sena Samvad’ in New Delhi. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said:

“If Pakistan keeps helping terrorists and doing things against India then they have to decide if they want to be a part of the world map or just a part of history or not.”

You Might Be Interested In

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said this when someone asked him what India would do if something like Operation Sindoor happened again.

Operation Sindoor and Indias Counter-Terror Strategy

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi made these comments near the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was an operation that India started after the terror attack in Pahalgam. In this operation India did strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had said before that Operation Sindoor weakened the terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir a lot.. He also said that many terror camps are still active across the border even after Indias military action.

People who study things think that the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis warning is part of Indias bigger plan to keep pressure on Pakistan about cross-border terrorism. It also shows that Indias military is ready to deal with any threats.

Why the Statement Matters?

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis statement is important because it comes at a time when India and Pakistan are not getting along. They are fighting about terrorism people crossing the border illegally and security concerns along the Line of Control. Recently India has been talking about drones coming into their territory, terror camps and people crossing the border from Pakistan.

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis comments also show that India is getting more aggressive in its statements about national security. This is especially true after military operations and terror incidents that are linked to groups from across the border.

Indias Stand on Terrorism

India has always said that terrorism and talks cannot happen together. Indias governments have said that terror groups based in Pakistan are doing attacks on soil.. Pakistan has denied this many times.

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis latest comments are being seen as a continuation of Indias zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. It also shows that if something big happens Indias response could be strong. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and India are serious, about dealing with terrorism and Pakistan.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism
Tags: army chief warning to pakistancross-border-terrorismgeneral upendra dwivediIndia Pakistan latest newsindian army statement todayoperation sindoorpahalgam terror attackpakistan terrorism india

RELATED News

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659

NEET Student Dies by Suicide in Sikar, Parents Say He Was Restless After Neet UG Exam Cancellation

Why Are Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Other Gig Workers on Strike Today , And Will Your Orders Be Affected?

Khaki Goes Green: Jaipur Police Introduces Bicycle Patrols for Environmental Friendly and Effective Policing

No Online Delivery Today? Gig Workers Protest As Rising Fuel Costs Hit App-Based Services; Nationwide Shutdown From…

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Makes Racist Comment On Iranians, Sparks Outrage With ‘Most Of Them Are Mohammed’ Remark | Watch Video

Asansol Tension: Stone Pelting At Police Outpost After Rival Groups Clash Over Loudspeaker Volume In West Bengal

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 60 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Fact Check: Did Cooking Oil Prices Jump by ₹20 After Petrol and Diesel Hike? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Claim on Rising Edible Oil Costs

Cancer Love Horoscope Today: Emotional Bonds Deepen; Lucky Colour, Number & Relationship Advice

OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

What Is TCS CEO K Krithivasan’s Salary Exactly? ₹25 Crore Commission, 333x Pay Gap, ₹28 Crore FY26 Pay Story Amid Debatable Massive Layoffs

LSG IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Lucknow Super Giants Key Stats After CSK Match

Vat Savitri Vrat Puja Vidhi Step-by-Step: Complete Rituals, Samagri List & Rules for Married Women

‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism
‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism
‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism
‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

QUICK LINKS