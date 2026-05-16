‘Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan Over Terrorism

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi made a statement on Saturday. He told Pakistan that they have to make a choice. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said Pakistan has to decide if they want to be a part of the world map or just a part of history. This is because Pakistan is helping terrorists and doing things against India. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said this during a talk at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. This was a few days after India remembered the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was an operation that India started after a big terror attack in Pahalgam. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis statement shows that India is getting tougher on terrorism that comes from across the border. It also shows that Indias military is ready to deal with any threats from Pakistan.

What Did Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Say?

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was speaking at an event called ‘Sena Samvad’ in New Delhi. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said:

“If Pakistan keeps helping terrorists and doing things against India then they have to decide if they want to be a part of the world map or just a part of history or not.”

“If Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide, whether they want to be part of geography and history or not”, says Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.pic.twitter.com/QhanAYNgYC — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 16, 2026

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said this when someone asked him what India would do if something like Operation Sindoor happened again.

Operation Sindoor and Indias Counter-Terror Strategy

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi made these comments near the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was an operation that India started after the terror attack in Pahalgam. In this operation India did strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had said before that Operation Sindoor weakened the terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir a lot.. He also said that many terror camps are still active across the border even after Indias military action.

People who study things think that the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis warning is part of Indias bigger plan to keep pressure on Pakistan about cross-border terrorism. It also shows that Indias military is ready to deal with any threats.

Why the Statement Matters?

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis statement is important because it comes at a time when India and Pakistan are not getting along. They are fighting about terrorism people crossing the border illegally and security concerns along the Line of Control. Recently India has been talking about drones coming into their territory, terror camps and people crossing the border from Pakistan.

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis comments also show that India is getting more aggressive in its statements about national security. This is especially true after military operations and terror incidents that are linked to groups from across the border.

Indias Stand on Terrorism

India has always said that terrorism and talks cannot happen together. Indias governments have said that terror groups based in Pakistan are doing attacks on soil.. Pakistan has denied this many times.

The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedis latest comments are being seen as a continuation of Indias zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. It also shows that if something big happens Indias response could be strong. The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and India are serious, about dealing with terrorism and Pakistan.