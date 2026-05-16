Why Are Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Other Gig Workers on Strike Today , And Will Your Orders Be Affected?

Food delivery users in India might face delays today. This is because workers for companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit and Zepto are going on a strike on May 16. They are unhappy about the fuel prices, their pay and how they are treated. The workers are protesting because they are not happy with their jobs. Many of them are drivers and delivery workers who use apps to find work. The workers have decided to stop working for a hours. They will not work from 12 PM to 5 PM. This might cause some problems, for people who order food and other things online.

Why Are Gig Workers Protesting?

The reason for the strike is that petrol and diesel prices have gone up a lot in India. Gig workers are saying that because fuel costs are higher they are not earning much as they used to. This is because the money they get for deliveries has not gone up much as the fuel costs have.

Some worker unions, like the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers are complaining about a things. These things include:

payouts that’re too low and not the same every time

having to deliver things really fast

working for a long time

not getting any social security benefits

working in conditions that are not safe

having their accounts suspended or getting penalties from the app without warning

The workers are also saying that the idea of delivering things in just 10 minutes is not good. They think it makes them more likely to have accidents on the road and feel stressed out.

Which Companies Will Be Affected ?

The strike is going to affect companies like

Zomato

Swiggy

Blinkit

Zepto

Uber

Ola

Rapido

A lot of delivery workers and drivers from cities are taking part in the protest.

Will Your Food And Grocery Orders Be Today

Maybe, but not everywhere.

If you are in a city like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune or Kolkata you might have to wait longer for your food to arrive. You might also find that there are not many riders available and the prices might be higher because of high demand. In some cases your order might even get cancelled.

When this happened before the companies found ways to keep things running by giving the workers more money to work during peak hours and by getting more delivery partners.

What Do The Workers Want?

The workers are asking for a things. These things include

A way to get paid that’s fair and clear

some extra money to help with fuel costs

more time to deliver things safely

some benefits like social security and insurance

protection from having their accounts blocked without warning

for the government to make rules to protect them

The workers are also asking the government to help them because they are a big part of the workforce, in India and they need better working conditions.

Will Delivery Costs Go Up Soon?

Some experts think that if fuel prices stay high the cost of delivering things might go up soon. This means that it might cost more to get groceries delivered or to take a cab or to use instant commerce services. The companies might do this to make up for the costs of running their businesses.