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Home > India News > OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659

Nagaland Lottery Live
Nagaland Lottery Live

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 13:23 IST

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (16-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Morning 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 7 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live 1 pm: Nagaland Samabad Dear Morning @https://nagalandstatelotterysambad.com/  

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Nagaland Samabad Dear Star Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

You Might Be Interested In

Nagaland Lottery Winner: Nagaland Lottery Result 16-05-2026, Full List of Nagaland Sambad Dear Morning Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- 99L 02659

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 10,000

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 05021, 05853, 06152, 46618, 55783, 58033, 59821, 62109, 63543, 87790

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 500

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – 0191, 0371, 1291, 2793, 3689, 4025, 4679, 5554, 5756, 6365

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 250

Nagaland Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Ticket no: 0191, 0371, 1291, 2793, 3689, 4025, 4679, 5554, 5756, 6365

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 120

5TH PRIZE ticket no: 0222, 0781, 1465, 2167, 3721, 5078, 5686, 6541, 7320, 8212, 0229, 0942, 1474, 2269, 4029, 5114, 5744, 6734, 7373, 8681, 0253, 1021, 1507, 2335, 4048, 5207, 5872, 6853, 7463, 8714, 0272, 1030, 1510, 2406, 4117, 5228, 5882, 6952, 7792, 8769, 0322, 1276, 1532, 2763, 4147, 5252, 5937, 6963, 7824, 8843, 0367, 1303, 1862, 2803, 4427, 5563, 5951, 7024, 7936, 8897, 0433, 1304, 1943, 3047, 4439, 5601, 6093, 7086, 7947, 9722, 0463, 1309, 1993, 3194, 4476, 5658, 6168, 7121, 8090, 9905, 0660, 1410, 2062, 3352, 4615, 5668, 6234, 7315, 8141, 9906, 0779, 1455, 2163, 3489, 4642, 5673, 6378, 7316, 8197, 9917

Nagaland Lottery Result Today, 16-05-2025: Prize structure of Nagaland Sambad Dear Morning 1 PM Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹10,000
 3rd Prize: ₹500
 4th Prize: ₹250

5th Prize: ₹120

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Also Read: Kerala State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Karunya KR-754 Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore 

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659
Tags: Dear Lottery 1 PM ResultDear Lottery Result TodayDear VISIONDear VISION SATURDAYDear VISION SATURDAY Lottery ResultDear VISION SATURDAY Live Draw

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659

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