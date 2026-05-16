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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Tamil Action Thriller Opens Strong With Rs 20.66 Crore

Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Tamil Action Thriller Opens Strong With Rs 20.66 Crore

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Tamil action thriller ‘Karuppu’ opened well at the worldwide box office, and somehow managed to rake in Rs 20.66 crore on Day 1, even with all those release hurdles around it. In Tamil Nadu, and also overseas markets the film got a strong reception, and that positive word of mouth really helped, so the opening day number kept climbing.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1 (Image: IMDb)
Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1 (Image: IMDb)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 08:10 IST

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s really anticipated Tamil action thriller Karuppu has kicked off strong at the worldwide box office, and on Day 1 it collected a solid Rs 20.66 crore. Even though there were release delays, and then some last minute distribution problems, the movie still managed to draw in huge crowds both across Tamil Nadu and in overseas markets. It is directed by RJ Balaji, and the film was already in everyone’s mind thanks to the trailer, the music, and Suriya’s intense screen presence, which then turned into strong opening day results.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: What Are The Figures?

As per Sacnilk reports, Karuppu brought in about Rs 16.66 crore gross from India, while overseas markets added roughly Rs 4 crore, so the total globally came to Rs 20.66 crore on its first day. Tamil Nadu turned out to be the biggest contributor, with theatres seeing high occupancy , plus several housefull shows. Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy were among the cities where audience turnout reportedly looked excellent, showing the kind of excitement that comes when Suriya comes back to the big screen in a mass action role.

Karuppu Movie’s Success

The film’s release journey, however was not, not entirely smooth. Karuppu was originally set to reach theatres a day earlier, but some unexpected financial and distribution hurdles caused cancellations of a few shows. Naturally fans felt the delay a bit, still the excitement didn’t really fade, and it stayed kind of in the air. Once the makers confirmed the revised release, enthusiasm came back strong. Trade analysts think the postponement might have nudged down the opening momentum slightly, yet the final numbers suggest it still managed a solid start. Also, positive word of mouth and favorable audience reactions helped collections climb more clearly during evening and night screenings.

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What Is So Special About ‘Karuppu’?

Beyond the business side, Karuppu has been getting a lot of praise too, especially for Suriya’s intense performance, and for how the movie mixes action with suspense, plus a folklore inspired style of narration. Trisha Krishnan’s presence, RJ Balaji’s direction and Sai Abhyankkar’s music have all been appreciated by both fans and critics. With strong opening day collections and a buzz that stayed upbeat around it, industry observers are expecting Karuppu to grow substantially over the weekend, and maybe even turn into one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.

Also Read: Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Tamil Action Thriller Opens Strong With Rs 20.66 Crore
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Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Tamil Action Thriller Opens Strong With Rs 20.66 Crore

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Tamil Action Thriller Opens Strong With Rs 20.66 Crore
Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Tamil Action Thriller Opens Strong With Rs 20.66 Crore
Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Tamil Action Thriller Opens Strong With Rs 20.66 Crore
Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Tamil Action Thriller Opens Strong With Rs 20.66 Crore

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