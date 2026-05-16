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Home > World News > Pakistan Bridge Collapse: Four Dead, One Injured In Two Separate Incidents In Sindh

Pakistan Bridge Collapse: Four Dead, One Injured In Two Separate Incidents In Sindh

Four people died and one person was injured in two separate bridge collapse incidents in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Four people died and one person was injured in two separate bridge collapse incidents in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Photo; AI Generated
Four people died and one person was injured in two separate bridge collapse incidents in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Photo; AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 05:22 IST

On Friday, Four people died and one person was injured in two separate bridge collapse incidents in Pakistan’s Sindh province, according to ARY News.

In the first incident, a part of the under-construction Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge collapsed after a heavy section suddenly gave way and fell, ARY News, quoting local sources.

The incident raised concern among the locals, drawing attention to the quality of the construction material and the possible corruption angle involved in the project.

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Meanwhile, in another incident, four labourers were killed while one was left injured in Sindh’s Karampur when a section of the dilapidated old bridge over Naseer canal collapsed, as per ARY News.

As per locals, the construction work on the new bridge was underway when the old bridge collapsed and delay in rescue operations was also reported after emergency teams failed to reach the incident spot for several hours after the incident.

The rescue teams confirmed recovery of four bodies from rubble of the bridge; meanwhile, the other labourer was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Apart from the bridge collapse incident, Karachi is also grappling with a worsening infrastructure crisis, with severely damaged roads across the city exposing what residents describe as years of official neglect and administrative failure.

The arrival of sacrificial animals has already begun in several areas, but the city’s crumbling road network is struggling to cope even before Eid-related activity reaches its peak, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, instead of smooth roads supporting the transportation of livestock and easing public movement during the festive season, Karachi’s streets are riddled with potholes, broken asphalt and incomplete excavation sites.

Citizens fear the situation will spiral further once temporary cattle markets expand, animal movement increases, and post-slaughter waste starts accumulating on already damaged roads. Residents across multiple districts say the city’s infrastructure has worsened to an alarming level.

Major roads and inner streets in North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Gulberg and the Federal B Area have become nearly impassable due to long-neglected maintenance and repeated digging by utility agencies. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Congo Ebola Outbreak Sparks Alarm as African Health Agency Reports 65 Suspected Deaths

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Pakistan Bridge Collapse: Four Dead, One Injured In Two Separate Incidents In Sindh
Tags: Four peopleone person was injuredPakistan Sindh provincetwo separate bridge collapse

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Pakistan Bridge Collapse: Four Dead, One Injured In Two Separate Incidents In Sindh
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