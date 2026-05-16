‘Unemployed Youth Like Cockroaches….’: CJI Surya Kant’s Remarks Spark Row

A tense exchange unfolded in the Supreme Court on Friday when Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, hearing a plea related to a lawyer’s senior advocate designation, strongly pulled up the petitioner over his behaviour.

Sharing the bench with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, the CJI questioned the lawyer’s conduct, including his alleged Facebook remarks, and said he appeared to be aggressively pushing for the prestigious title.





Supreme Court Questions Lawyer’s Conduct Over Senior Advocate Plea

“The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled,” the bench said to the petitioner.

CJI Surya Kant said that even if the Delhi High Court grants the petitioner the senior advocate designation, the Supreme Court would cancel it due to concerns over his professional conduct.

Speaking about the lawyer’s activity on social media, the CJI said,“There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them?”

“There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone”, he further added.





Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Social Media Conduct And Fake Degrees

The bench said the senior advocate designation is a mark of respect awarded to a lawyer and not something that should be awarded forcefully.

“Are you really pursuing it. Does it look proper?” the court asked, also questioning whether the senior advocate designation had turned into something like a decorative status symbol rather than a professional honour.

The bench further questioned the petitioner, asking if he had any other legal work to handle, and whether his behaviour was suitable for someone aiming to become a Senior Advocate.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also expressed worry about whether the academic degrees of some lawyers were genuine. The CJI said the court was thinking about directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to check the qualifications of many lawyers in black coats, as there were serious doubts about their authenticity.

The court also said that the Bar Council of India was unlikely to take any action on the matter because “they need their votes”.





Petitioner Withdraws Plea After Supreme Court’s Sharp Remarks

After hearing the court’s observations, the petitioner expressed regret before the bench and requested permission to withdraw the petition. The Supreme Court accepted the request and allowed the case to be withdrawn.

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