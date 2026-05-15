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Home > Sports News > CSK vs LSG: Who is Akash Singh? Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Celebrates Wickets With Special Note After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson | Watch Video

CSK vs LSG: Who is Akash Singh? Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Celebrates Wickets With Special Note After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson | Watch Video

Akash Singh announced himself in style during the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, delivering a standout spell in his first appearance of the season. The young left-arm pacer grabbed attention by dismissing key batters, including CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, seasoned campaigner Sanju Samson, and Urvil Patel. Read more about the rising LSG pacer and his journey.

Akash Singh picked up three wickets in his first IPL 2026 match. Image Credit: X/@IPL
Akash Singh picked up three wickets in his first IPL 2026 match. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 20:56 IST

LSG vs CSK: Akash Singh starred in his first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The left-arm pacer, having played for Chennai Super Kings, proved to be a handful for his former team. Sharing the new ball with Mohammed Shami, Akash picked up two big wickets in his opening spell. He dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to stun the visitors at Ekana Cricket Stadium. Thanks to his incredible bowling, the 24-year-old was given a fourth over, and he repaid the faith shown in him by dismissing Urvil Patel. It was another big wicket, as only a few days ago, Urvil smashed the joint fastest fifty in the history of the IPL against the very same opponent. 

CSK vs LSG: Akash Singh stars with three-for

Akash Singh starred for the Lucknow Super Giants with three wickets. The left-arm pacer playing his first game of the season dismissed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for his first wicket. He then got the better of Team India’s T20 World Cup hero, Sanju Samson. Akash was given a fourth over on the trot, and he dismissed Urvil Patel to pick up his third wicket of the clash. 

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CSK vs LSG: Akash Singh brings out a special note



Akash Singh followed the suit of players celebrating by taking out a note from his pocket. While it was hard to read what was written on the piece of paper, it could be understood that the note said, “Akash Singh knows how to take wickets in T20s.”

Who is Akash Singh?

Akash Maharaj Singh, or Akash Singh, is a 24-year-old left-arm pacer from Rajasthan. He has played for the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings before joining Lucknow Super Giants in 2025 in the Indian Premier League. Akash started his IPL career with RR in 2021 but was given only a single game before being released. In his first game, Akash remained wicketless and gave 39 runs in four overs. 

He played for the Super Kings in 2023 and took five wickets in six games. Owing to injuries, Akash’s time on the field has been limited in the IPL. He joined LSG in 2025. In three games the previous year, Akash picked up four wickets but could not feature in more games once again, thanks to an unfortunate injury. 

In the ongoing season, the 24-year-old left-arm pacer only featured for the Rishabh Pant-led side after they were already eliminated from the race to the playoffs. However, playing his first game of the season, Akash displayed why, despite the limited opportunities, he is one of the better pacers among Indian pacers.

Also Read: LSG vs CSK: Why Are Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings Players Wearing Black Armbands? | IPL Today Match

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CSK vs LSG: Who is Akash Singh? Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Celebrates Wickets With Special Note After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson | Watch Video

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CSK vs LSG: Who is Akash Singh? Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Celebrates Wickets With Special Note After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson | Watch Video
CSK vs LSG: Who is Akash Singh? Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Celebrates Wickets With Special Note After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson | Watch Video
CSK vs LSG: Who is Akash Singh? Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Celebrates Wickets With Special Note After Dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson | Watch Video
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