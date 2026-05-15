Gautam Adani To Lead Landmark Seva Initiative For Rural Vision Care In Bihar

Bihar is set to witness the beginning one of the country’s most significant rural healthcare initiatives as Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, will lead a ground-breaking ceremony on Sunday in Mastichak, around 70 kilometres from Patna. He will unveil plans for a major vision care and skilling ecosystem that will cater to underserved regions across northern and central India.

The event, being organised jointly by the Adani Foundation and the Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, is expected to mark a major expansion in affordable rural healthcare infrastructure while reinforcing Bihar’s growing importance in the Adani Group’s long-term development vision.

Upon completion, the expanded Mastichak ecosystem is expected to create one of the world’s largest rural vision care networks, strengthening affordable treatment, outreach, skilling capacity and last-mile access.

Mr Adani’s visit is expected to draw attention across business, healthcare and public policy circles, reflecting Bihar’s growing importance in the Adani Group’s expanding footprint across infrastructure, energy, logistics, cement, city gas distribution and community development initiatives.

However, the significance of Sunday’s event extends beyond healthcare infrastructure alone. The programme’s inspiration comes from Mr Gautam Adani’s philosophy of “Seva Hi Saadhna Hai” (service is the highest form of worship), reflecting his belief that service remains central to nation-building and social transformation.

This philosophy has increasingly shaped the Group’s outreach initiatives across India. In 2022, on Mr Gautam Adani’s 60th birthday, the Adani family announced a ₹60,000 crore commitment towards healthcare, education and skill development initiatives across India, marking one of the country’s largest philanthropic pledges.

Earlier last year, the Adani family announced an additional ₹10,000 crore social commitment during the wedding celebrations of Mr Jeet Adani, younger son of Mr Gautam Adani, towards healthcare, education and skill development initiatives across India. The Group has since, expanded its seva-led outreach through large-scale initiatives, including supporting nearly 50 lakh pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025 and distributing nearly 40 lakh free meals and liquid refreshments during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, in the same year.

Against this backdrop, the Bihar initiative is expected to reinforce the Adani Group’s growing focus on social infrastructure as part of a broader seva-driven nation-building mission.

Established in 2005 as a 30-bed facility in rural Bihar, Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital has evolved into one of India’s leading eye care institutions, having conducted more than 14 lakh sight-restoring surgeries and millions of screenings. Blindness remains one of India’s largest yet most preventable public health challenges, disproportionately affecting rural and economically vulnerable populations across northern and central India.

The initiative also builds on the Adani Foundation’s expanding Vision Care Programme that has, since its launch in 2024, completed 1.93 lakh eye screenings and supported 59,000 beneficiaries with prescription eyeglasses through rural outreach, screenings in schools and referral support across 11 states in India.