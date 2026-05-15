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Home > Business > Bahwan CyberTek Launches Agentic AI-Powered Managed Services Platform in partnership with iFIX Tech Global

Bahwan CyberTek Launches Agentic AI-Powered Managed Services Platform in partnership with iFIX Tech Global

Bahwan CyberTek Launches Agentic AI-Powered Managed Services Platform in partnership with iFIX Tech Global

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 12:29 IST

Redefining IT operations with 80% automation and 23% reduction in IT incidents

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12: Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a global digital transformation and AI-driven technology solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership with iFIX Tech Global to launch an Agentic AI-powered managed services platform. This initiative marks a decisive shift in how enterprise operations are delivered and experienced, targeting 70-80% ticket automation, a 40% reduction in managed services costs, and 99.9% SLA compliance.

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By combining BCT’s F3AI (Fit for Future AI) managed services framework with iFIX’s GYAANi platform, the partnership brings together intelligence and execution in a way that enables systems to not just detect and decide, but also to act autonomously. The result is a new operating model for enterprise IT. One that is self-healing, continuously learning, and fundamentally outcome-driven.

Interestingly, these outcomes do not come from replacing existing systems. Instead, the platform orchestrates seamlessly across ITSM, ERP, and business applications, enabling enterprises to unlock greater value from their current investments. This approach eliminates the need for large-scale transformation programs while accelerating time-to-impact.

The commercial model underpinning this shift is equally significant. Traditional IT operations scale linearly with effort, where increased demand drives higher costs. This Agentic AI-powered managed services platform from BCT and iFIX breaks that dependency. As operational volumes grow, costs remain controlled, creating a fundamentally different economics for managed services.

“This partnership accelerates our vision of AI-first managed services,” said Saravanan Shanmugam, VP & Global Head of Managed Services at BCT. “F3AI was designed to make operations more predictable and efficient. With GYAANi’s agentic capabilities, we are now enabling enterprises to move beyond support models into systems that improve themselves over time.”

Early deployments are already demonstrating the impact of this shift. Enterprises using the F3AI framework have seen meaningful reductions in incident volumes and resolution times, alongside improvements in service quality and user satisfaction. With the addition of GYAANi’s agentic intelligence, the combined platform is expected to drive significantly higher levels of automation while lowering the overall cost of operations.

For iFIX Tech Global, the partnership represents an opportunity to bring its vision of unified AI-driven operations to a broader global market.

“GYAANi rests on one conviction: discovery, decision, and execution belong together – not fragmented across tools,” said Subrata Mandal, Co-founder and CTO of iFIX tech Global“Our partnership with BCT brings this to enterprises globally, with the domain depth and delivery infrastructure that large-scale transformation demands.”

The timing of this launch reflects a broader shift in the market. Agentic AI is rapidly moving from experimentation to enterprise adoption, with organizations looking to embed intelligence directly into their operational fabric rather than layering it onto legacy systems. In this context, managed services are being redefined, from effort-based delivery models to those built around measurable outcomes.BCT’s partnership with iFIX positions it firmly in this new category.

Looking ahead, BCT and iFIX plan to expand the platform into industry-specific solutions across sectors such as banking, retail, and energy, while also advancing multi-agent systems capable of coordinating across business functions. The longer-term ambition is to set a new benchmark for what managed services look like in an AI-native enterprise.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Bahwan CyberTek Launches Agentic AI-Powered Managed Services Platform in partnership with iFIX Tech Global

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Bahwan CyberTek Launches Agentic AI-Powered Managed Services Platform in partnership with iFIX Tech Global
Bahwan CyberTek Launches Agentic AI-Powered Managed Services Platform in partnership with iFIX Tech Global
Bahwan CyberTek Launches Agentic AI-Powered Managed Services Platform in partnership with iFIX Tech Global
Bahwan CyberTek Launches Agentic AI-Powered Managed Services Platform in partnership with iFIX Tech Global

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