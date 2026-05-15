Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across India: Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata Fuel Rates For Today May 15

Petro, Diesel Prices: State-run oil marketing companies on Friday raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre each across the country. This is the first major retail fuel revision in recent weeks. The increase comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt austerity measures to conserve foreign exchange by reducing imports of crude oil and precious metals. Following the revision, the retail price of petrol in Delhi increased from ₹94.77 per litre to ₹97.77 per litre, while diesel prices rose from ₹87.67 per litre to ₹90.67 per litre.

City-Wise Fuel Prices Revision: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

The hike varied from city to city due to differences in local taxes and levies imposed by state governments.

According to the revised rates, petrol prices in Kolkata increased by ₹3.29 to ₹108.74 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by ₹3.14, taking the price to ₹106.68 per litre. Chennai also saw an increase of ₹2.83, pushing petrol prices to ₹103.67 per litre.

Diesel prices witnessed similar increases. In Kolkata, regular diesel prices rose by ₹3.11 to ₹95.13 per litre. Mumbai recorded a ₹3.11 increase, taking diesel prices to ₹93.14 per litre, while Chennai saw a rise of ₹2.86, with diesel now retailing at ₹95.25 per litre, the executive added.

Petrol Prices Today In Major Cities

City Petrol Price Price Change New Delhi ₹97.77 +3.00 Kolkata ₹108.74 +3.29 Mumbai ₹106.64 +3.10 Chennai ₹103.90 +3.10 Gurgaon ₹98.29 +2.99 Noida ₹90.04 +3.30 Bangalore ₹106.17 +3.21 Bhubaneswar ₹104.57 +3.60 Chandigarh ₹97.27 +2.97 Hyderabad ₹110.89 +3.39 Jaipur ₹108.19 +3.16 Lucknow ₹97.58 +2.85 Patna ₹108.55 +3.01 Thiruvananthapuram ₹110.75 +3.37

Diesel Prices Today In Major Cities

City Diesel Price Price Change New Delhi ₹90.67 +3.00 Kolkata ₹95.13 +3.11 Mumbai ₹93.14 +3.11 Chennai ₹95.47 +3.08 Gurgaon ₹90.77 +3.00 Noida ₹91.31 +3.50 Bangalore ₹94.10 +3.11 Bhubaneswar ₹96.11 +3.56 Chandigarh ₹85.25 +2.80 Hyderabad ₹98.96 +3.26 Jaipur ₹93.43 +2.94 Lucknow ₹90.87 +3.01 Patna ₹94.63 +2.85 Thiruvananthapuram ₹99.63 +3.37

No Fuel Rationing Measures Announced Yet

Despite the latest hike, the government has not announced any fuel rationing or consumption-control measures so far. Officials have also not indicated any immediate plans for a broader nationwide revision in retail fuel prices, even as global crude oil markets remain under pressure.

India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, leaving the country highly exposed to disruptions in global supply chains and fluctuations in international crude prices.

Concerns have also intensified around shipping routes in the region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial transit corridor for global crude oil supplies.

Why Has Government Increased Petrol, Diesel prices?

Global benchmark Brent crude prices have remained elevated in recent sessions amid fears that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could disrupt energy exports from the region.

According to a Reuters report, any prolonged escalation in the conflict could significantly raise India’s import costs and increase pressure on domestic fuel retailers.

Despite uncertainty in global energy markets, petrol and diesel prices in Indian cities had largely remained stable over the past several weeks. While fuel prices differ across states due to varying local taxes and levies, oil marketing companies had not carried out any major nationwide revision until Friday.

Meanwhile, a PTI report said state-run oil marketing companies may be absorbing part of the pricing burden to protect consumers from sharper increases in retail fuel prices. Rising global crude prices typically impact the profitability of state-run fuel retailers when pump prices are not adjusted in line with international rates.

Government Had Indicated Possible Petrol, Diesel Price Revision

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier hinted at a possible revision in fuel prices.

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event in the national capital on Tuesday, Puri said the government would eventually have to take a call on increasing the prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel.

Also Read: Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now