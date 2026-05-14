Delhi Announces WFH, No Vehicle Day, Metro Monday: Are We Heading To Covid Era?

In one of the biggest administrative lifestyle shifts seen in Delhi since the Covid period, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a wide set of measures aimed at reducing pollution, fuel consumption and traffic congestion across the national capital. The new Delhi plan includes two days of work-from-home every week for government offices, a weekly “No Vehicle Day,” “Metro Monday,” online classes for non-practical sessions and a one-year freeze on official foreign visits. The announcements come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to conserve fuel and adopt sustainable practices amid growing global uncertainty linked to the West Asia conflict and rising energy concerns.

The new Delhi measures are designed around reducing petrol and diesel usage while encouraging public transport and remote working. The announcements immediately triggered comparisons with the Covid-era work culture when offices, schools and courts heavily depended on online systems and hybrid work models.

Rekha Gupta says Delhi government and private firms must reduce transport dependency

Addressing a press conference, Rekha Gupta said the government is working “at two levels, government and private” to cut fuel usage across Delhi. “We are acting at two levels, government and private. In the Delhi government, there will be 2 days of work-from-home each week. The same advisory will go to private companies and institutions. The Labour Department will monitor this. For companies with a larger number of employees, our ministers, officers, and I myself will personally request them to allow 2 days of work-from-home, at their convenience,” she said.

The Chief Minister also appealed for educational institutions and offices to shift several activities online wherever possible. “We appeal that non-practical classes, guest lectures, and administrative meetings be held online. The Education Department will ensure this across universities. For any issues in flexible working, the Labour Department will set up a single-window help desk. We also request courts to maximise online hearings to reduce transport needs,” she appealed.

Foreign visits cancelled as Metro Monday and No Vehicle Day begin across Delhi

The Delhi government has also announced strict curbs on official travel and vehicle use. Gupta said that for the next one year, no Delhi minister or officer will undertake official foreign visits and that 12 planned programmes have already been cancelled. “For one year, starting tomorrow, no Delhi minister or officer will make official foreign visits. Twelve planned programmes have been cancelled. Large public events and conferences will be avoided for the next three months,” she added.

In another major step, the Delhi government said it will not purchase any new petrol, diesel, CNG or hybrid vehicles for the next six months. Officials have also been directed to increase online meetings through video conferencing. “For the next six months, the Delhi government will not buy any new petrol, diesel, CNG, or hybrid vehicles. Transport allowance for staff from Grades 1-8 will rise by 10% if they spend at least 25% of it on public transport like metro. We urge traders to use trains instead of trucks for goods transport to save on diesel fuel… In over 29 government colonies, 58 feeder buses will connect residents to metro stations. Domestic travel expenses across departments will be cut by 20%. Half of all meetings should be online, using video conferencing,” Gupta said.

Metro travel, online work and fuel cuts become central to new administrative policy

The Delhi Chief Minister further said austerity measures had already started within government departments. “Our departments have already cut down on fuel expenses with only the minimum vehicles needed being used, and public transport is being used wherever possible. Officials’ petrol limits of 200-250 litres per month have been reduced by 20%. Now it’s 160 to 200 litres. Every Monday will be ‘Metro Monday’. Ministers, senior officers, and staff will commute by metro wherever possible.”

The Delhi government also changed office timings to spread traffic movement better across the city. “Delhi government offices will operate from 10:30 to 7, while MCD offices run from 8:30 to 5. We appeal to Delhi citizens to observe ‘No Vehicle Day’ once a week, choosing a day to leave their private cars and use public transport,” Gupta added.

PM Modi’s fuel conservation message drives Delhi’s latest decisions

The latest Delhi announcements are directly linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal asking citizens to reduce fuel consumption and support economic resilience. Speaking in Secunderabad earlier this week, Modi urged people to work from home when possible, avoid unnecessary foreign travel for one year, reduce petrol and diesel use, adopt Swadeshi products and increase the use of electric vehicles and public transport.

In a symbolic move matching that message, Rekha Gupta also reduced her official carcade by nearly 60 per cent, bringing it down to just four vehicles, including two electric vehicles. The Delhi government now appears to be pushing a larger behavioural shift that combines fuel conservation, environmental concerns and cost-cutting, a move many residents say feels strikingly similar to the Covid-era way of life.

Also Read: Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta Announces 2-Day Work From Home, Cuts Official Vehicle Use After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal