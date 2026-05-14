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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here

Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here

Bengaluru is likely to see thunderstorms and light rain from May 15 as pre-monsoon weather activity increases across the city.

Bengaluru weather forecast (Image: AI-generated)
Bengaluru weather forecast (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 21:35 IST

According to the predictions, there will be significant variations in the weather forecast for the coming days, starting from 15th and 16th May where the chance of heavy thunderstorms in some areas of the city will become a key factor in the forecast. Until now, Bengaluru has had very stable weather, in terms of both rainfall and temperature. However, since 10th May, a change in the weather forecast of Bengaluru indicates that Bengaluru is gradually entering the phase of pre-monsoon season. Citizens must be aware and prepared due to the expected rainfall during the coming days. Currently, there is no heavy rainfall warning issued yet. Nevertheless, the changes in cloudiness, humidity, and rainfall show that there is a gradual change in the weather of Bengaluru.

In addition to what has previously been noted about the forecast for this week, residents should also expect a combination of sunshine, overcast skies, and sporadic showers over the next several days. This type of instability in the weather system is typical of the pre-monsoon transition period when the air temperature remains high, but humidity levels also begin to increase across Karnataka.

Cloudy skies and light rain likely to dominate Bengaluru weather through mid-week

As per the weather forecast, it can be seen that since 12th May 2023, there will be a shift in the weather conditions in Bengaluru, where low temperatures are expected, and precipitation is anticipated for three days between May 12 to May 14. The temperature during the day will increase up to 35 degrees celsius on those days.

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Partly cloudy skies will continue on 15th May, but there is a possibility of some light showers returning on 16th May. Therefore, local residents planning any travel or outdoor activities during this period are encouraged to monitor updates to local weather notifications as strong thunderstorms may begin to develop all over Bengaluru later this week.

Stable conditions over past 24 hours before Bengaluru weather shift begins

For the last 24 hours, Bengaluru has seen generally consistent conditions in terms of weather. The city saw a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, or 0.1 degrees Celsius above normal; the minimum of 21.8 degrees Celsius is 0.2 degrees Celsius lower than average.

The morning humidity was about 82%. On the other hand, the humidity had lowered to 35% during the afternoon, resulting in a dry environment until the end of the day despite the presence of humidity in the atmosphere during the evening hours. The recent weather forecast for Bengaluru reveals favorable weather conditions in the coming days for outdoor activities prior to possible stormy conditions from May 15 onwards.

Bengaluru weather forecast for next 14 days

Date Forecast Max Temp Min Temp
May 12 Cloudy with light rain 34°C 22°C
May 13 Cloudy skies, scattered showers 35°C 22°C
May 14 Light rain, humid conditions 35°C 23°C
May 15 Partly cloudy 34°C 22°C
May 16 Light rain likely 33°C 22°C
May 17 Thunderstorms possible 32°C 21°C
May 18 Moderate rain 31°C 21°C
May 19 Cloudy with showers 31°C 21°C
May 20 Light rain 32°C 22°C
May 21 Partly sunny 33°C 22°C
May 22 Evening showers possible 32°C 21°C
May 23 Thunderstorms likely 31°C 21°C
May 24 Cloudy weather 32°C 22°C
May 25 Light rain activity 31°C 21°C

Also Read: India Weather Today (14 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alert in Delhi, UP; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad   

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Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here
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Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here
Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here
Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here
Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here

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