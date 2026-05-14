Bengaluru Weather Update Today (14 May 2026): Massive Thunderstorms Likely From May 15-16; Check Full 2-Week Rain Forecast Here

According to the predictions, there will be significant variations in the weather forecast for the coming days, starting from 15th and 16th May where the chance of heavy thunderstorms in some areas of the city will become a key factor in the forecast. Until now, Bengaluru has had very stable weather, in terms of both rainfall and temperature. However, since 10th May, a change in the weather forecast of Bengaluru indicates that Bengaluru is gradually entering the phase of pre-monsoon season. Citizens must be aware and prepared due to the expected rainfall during the coming days. Currently, there is no heavy rainfall warning issued yet. Nevertheless, the changes in cloudiness, humidity, and rainfall show that there is a gradual change in the weather of Bengaluru.
In addition to what has previously been noted about the forecast for this week, residents should also expect a combination of sunshine, overcast skies, and sporadic showers over the next several days. This type of instability in the weather system is typical of the pre-monsoon transition period when the air temperature remains high, but humidity levels also begin to increase across Karnataka.
Cloudy skies and light rain likely to dominate Bengaluru weather through mid-week
As per the weather forecast, it can be seen that since 12th May 2023, there will be a shift in the weather conditions in Bengaluru, where low temperatures are expected, and precipitation is anticipated for three days between May 12 to May 14. The temperature during the day will increase up to 35 degrees celsius on those days.
Partly cloudy skies will continue on 15th May, but there is a possibility of some light showers returning on 16th May. Therefore, local residents planning any travel or outdoor activities during this period are encouraged to monitor updates to local weather notifications as strong thunderstorms may begin to develop all over Bengaluru later this week.
Stable conditions over past 24 hours before Bengaluru weather shift begins
For the last 24 hours, Bengaluru has seen generally consistent conditions in terms of weather. The city saw a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, or 0.1 degrees Celsius above normal; the minimum of 21.8 degrees Celsius is 0.2 degrees Celsius lower than average.
The morning humidity was about 82%. On the other hand, the humidity had lowered to 35% during the afternoon, resulting in a dry environment until the end of the day despite the presence of humidity in the atmosphere during the evening hours. The recent weather forecast for Bengaluru reveals favorable weather conditions in the coming days for outdoor activities prior to possible stormy conditions from May 15 onwards.
Bengaluru weather forecast for next 14 days
|Date
|Forecast
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|May 12
|Cloudy with light rain
|34°C
|22°C
|May 13
|Cloudy skies, scattered showers
|35°C
|22°C
|May 14
|Light rain, humid conditions
|35°C
|23°C
|May 15
|Partly cloudy
|34°C
|22°C
|May 16
|Light rain likely
|33°C
|22°C
|May 17
|Thunderstorms possible
|32°C
|21°C
|May 18
|Moderate rain
|31°C
|21°C
|May 19
|Cloudy with showers
|31°C
|21°C
|May 20
|Light rain
|32°C
|22°C
|May 21
|Partly sunny
|33°C
|22°C
|May 22
|Evening showers possible
|32°C
|21°C
|May 23
|Thunderstorms likely
|31°C
|21°C
|May 24
|Cloudy weather
|32°C
|22°C
|May 25
|Light rain activity
|31°C
|21°C
Also Read: India Weather Today (14 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alert in Delhi, UP; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.