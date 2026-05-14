PBKS vs MI: Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Captaining Mumbai Indians In Today IPL 2026 Match? Check Latest Update On Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav

PBKS vs MI: It was a historic toss at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala today, as Jasprit Bumrah walked out to lead the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the first time in his IPL career. In IPL 2026 Match 58 on May 14 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the ace spearhead has taken over the reins, which is a big change in the leadership dynamic for the five-time champions in a tough season.

Jasprit Bumrah Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First

Winning the toss in his captaincy debut, Bumrah chose to bowl first, citing the unique conditions of the mountain venue. “We feel that with the cold weather coming around, the wicket will settle down and the ball will come on better in the second innings,” Bumrah explained. Reflecting on his journey, he noted the irony of captaining the Indian Test side before his IPL franchise, stating, “I came here as a 19-year-old. I like responsibility; this is a new challenge.”

Where is Hardik Pandya?

The biggest question in every fan’s mind is why regular skipper Hardik Pandya is missing. Mumbai were ruled out of the playoff race long ago and the team management has decided to rest Hardik, due to a recurring back-spasm .But there are rumours doing the rounds that he is unhappy with the franchise and he is set to leave the franchise soon. He has been training alone lately and is spending quality time with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, garnering widespread criticism as his ‘commitment’ has been questioned.

Suryakumar Yadav and Allah Ghazanfar Sidelined

The Mumbai lineup looks absolutely depleted today with two more major omissions. Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) will miss the clash due to personal reasons as he flew back to Mumbai yesterday. The franchise has asked for privacy around his absence but sources say it is a short leave of absence and he is expected to re-join for the final league game.

Meanwhile, the young Afghan spin sensation Allah Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the XI after picking up an injury to a finger in practice. MI have made two changes due to these absences, giving opportunities to their bench strength as they look to “ruffle a few teams” in their final three games.

Jasprit Bumrah Sounds Optimistic

Bumrah’s outlook is positive with MI at the bottom of the table. He refused to “park” the tough season, but rather embraced the lessons it provides. “When cricket gives you challenges, it’s come to teach you something. I take it in my stride and accept it fully because this is the beauty of cricket,” the new skipper remarked. With Punjab Kings fighting for their playoff lives, a liberated Mumbai Indians under Bumrah’s leadership could be a dangerous “spoiler” in the Dharamshala hills.

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