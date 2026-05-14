Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant And…? 3 IPL Captains Who Could Be Sacked After The 2026 Season

The Indian Premier League 2026 has turned into a battleground for leadership debates. As the tournament pushes into its most intense phase at the top stadiums in India, team owners aren’t just watching the scores; they’re questioning their captains’ tactics, hard. After some big-name teams crashed out early and delivered forgettable campaigns, three major international captains now find themselves under the microscope, with critics and management alike wondering if they’ve still got what it takes.

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Struggles For Mumbai Indians

Things are pretty tense at the Mumbai Indians camp right now. The five-time champions are out of the playoffs, and honestly, nobody saw it coming with all the big names on their roster. They just couldn’t pull it together as a team under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. From questionable moves on the field to a dressing room that seems divided, the criticism’s been loud—fans and pundits aren’t holding back. The franchise expects nothing less than consistency and top performance, so another disappointing season probably means they’ll look for a new leader to bring some stability for the next round.

Ajinkya Rahane Defensive Approach For Kolkata Knight Riders

Most people saw Ajinkya Rahane’s appointment as Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain as a stopgap fix, but honestly, it’s dragged the team down this season. KKR fans expect bold, aggressive cricket, but Rahane’s been careful and slow at the top, a big shift from what the team’s known for. The numbers don’t lie: his low strike rate has put way too much pressure on the middle order, especially when they’re chasing runs. Now, with their playoff hopes almost gone, it’s pretty clear the team management is ready to let Rahane go. They’ll probably look to a younger, hungrier Indian player to lead the squad and try to bring back that old KKR flair.

Rishabh Pant Under Pressure For Lucknow Super Giants

Right now, everyone’s got an opinion on Rishabh Pant and the mess at Lucknow Super Giants. They spent a jaw-dropping twenty-seven crores to bring him in and handed him the captaincy right away—but so far, it just hasn’t worked. Pant’s a superstar with the bat, no question there, but he hasn’t managed to lift the team. Lucknow’s campaign crashed out early, which makes his first season as captain feel like a huge letdown. You can see the captaincy weighed on him and upset the team’s balance. The franchise’s top brass is already wondering if they made a costly mistake and whether they need a captain rethink before the next mega auction.