MI vs PBKS: Will Suryakumar Yadav Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match in Dharamsala? Big Update on Yuzvendra Chahal — Check Predicted Playing XIs

PBKS vs MI: Suryakumar Yadav, who has reportedly not travelled with the Mumbai Indians camp. The stand-in skipper for MI, who recently became a father for the first time, might be taking some time off to spend time with his family. With him possibly being out of the team for today’s clash, the bigger question would be who leads the five-time champions in his absence. Will it be Jasprit Bumrah or Tilak Varma, who will lead the five-time champions against Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala? Let’s find out.

In the era of the impact player rule, there have been instances where a player has been called onto the field but has not batted or bowled any balls. However, it is a rare occasion for a bowler to be named in the playing XI and not be given a single over to bowl. Yuzvendra Chahal, the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), did not bowl a single over against the Delhi Capitals. What surprised many was that Shreyas Iyer even bowled Marcus Stoinis, but did not go to his most experienced spinner. Will the right-arm leg spinner be dropped, or will he feature once again for the hosts?

PBKS vs MI: Has Suryakumar Yadav not travelled with Mumbai Indians to Dharamshala?

Suryakumar Yadav, who led the Mumbai Indians in the last two games with regular skipper Hardik Pandya out of the team due to back spasms, has reportedly not travelled with the Mumbai Indians to Dharamshala. The T20 World Cup-winning skipper was recently blessed with a baby girl and became a father for the first time. With the Mumbai Indians being out of the race for the IPL 2026 playoffs, it is understood that the management would have given him time off to spend some time with his family.

PBKS vs MI: Has Jasprit Bumrah or Tilak Varma? — Who will lead the Mumbai Indians?

With Suryakumar Yadav reportedly being out of the team, the Mumbai Indians could turn to two of their retained Indian players to lead the side. Jasprit Bumrah, despite not having the best of times in the ongoing season, comes with some experience of leading the Indian team. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, who is seen as the future star of the franchise and maybe a captain as well, could be tested with the added responsibility tonight.

PBKS vs MI: Prabhsimran Singh in spotlight

There have been off-field controversies and speculations that PBKS’s opening batter and wicketkeeper, Prabhsimran Singh, has gained 10 kgs in the last few weeks. The right-handed batter will be in focus as he aims to shut all his doubters before this crucial game.

PBKS vs MI: Will Yuzvendra Chahal be dropped?

In games like today, where rain could play a part, spinners are often not trusted, and pacers are given the chance to bowl. Yuzvendra Chahal had to see Shreyas Iyer trust even Marcus Stoinis ahead of him to bowl against the Delhi Capitals recently at the same venue. If Ricky Ponting and the PBKS skipper think it could be a similar surface where a spinner might not play a huge role, Chahal could be dropped for an Indian pacer. The fact that the leg-spinner is not the best of fielders does not help his case.

PBKS vs MI: Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh; Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma (C), Robin Minz, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah; Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar

Also Read: PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 58 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices