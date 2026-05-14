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Home > Entertainment News > How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest

How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Shakira is going to be the performer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show. This is a big deal and people are talking about it all over the internet. They are especially curious about how money she will get paid. Even though FIFA has not said how much she will get people in the music business think Shakira could make a lot of money from this performance.

How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 16:59 IST

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is going to be huge. Everyone is talking about it. Now people are waiting to see what happens with Shakira. FIFA said that Shakira, Madonna and BTS will perform at the tournaments halftime show. This is a deal. Fans around the world want to know how much money these famous people are getting paid.

FIFA Announces Historic First-Ever World Cup Halftime Show

FIFA said that the 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will have a halftime show like the Super Bowl. Chris Martin from Coldplay is helping to plan the event. Global Citizen is also working on it.

When FIFA made this announcement it was over the internet. People are excited because Shakira is coming back to football. She sang Waka Waka during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. She has performed at football events since then. People think of her when they think of football celebrations.

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So How Much Could Shakira Be Paid?

FIFA has not said how money Shakira and the other performers will get.. People in the entertainment business think it could be a lot. When famous people perform at sports events they can get millions of dollars. They get money for showing up for working with brands and for helping to promote things.

Shakira got $2 million for performing at the 2024 Copa America halftime show. That was for a few minutes. The FIFA World Cup final will be much bigger than that. It will be seen by hundreds of millions of people. So Shakira could get more money for this performance.

Why Shakira Is One Of FIFA’s Biggest Musical Icons

For football fans Shakira and the FIFA World Cup go together. Her song Waka Waka is one of the famous football songs. It is still played at World Cup events.

Shakira also released a song called “Dai Dai” for the 2026 World Cup. This makes her a bigger part of the tournament. Many fans think it makes sense that she is performing at the halftime show. It is a way for FIFA to bring football and music together.

Social Media Reacts To FIFA’s Big Entertainment Move

Some people are very happy about the announcement. They think it is historic.. Other people are not sure. They do not know if they like the idea of a halftime show at the World Cup. Some people think the World Cup is already exciting enough. It does not need entertainment.

People are also talking about how the halftime show will be. Will they make the break longer so Shakira, Madonna and BTS can perform? Some people do not want the game to be interrupted.

Why This Halftime Show Could Change FIFA Forever

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be one of the watched events in the world. FIFA is trying to make it more exciting by adding a halftime show. This could change the way football events are done in the future.

With famous people, like Shakira performing the halftime show could attract people who’re not just football fans. It could bring together sports, music and pop culture in a way. This is something exciting. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is going to be a deal. Shakira is a part of it. People are waiting to see what happens.

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How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest
Tags: FIFA 2026 Entertainment NewsFIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime ShowShakira FIFA SalaryShakira FIFA World Cup 2026Shakira Halftime Show PaymentShakira Net Worth 2026Shakira Waka Waka FIFAWorld Cup Final Performance

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How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest

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How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest
How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest
How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest
How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest

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