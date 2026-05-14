WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat

According to TechCrunch, Meta has created a new “incognito” mode for discussions with its Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp, with the goal of providing users with more privacy while engaging in personal interactions with AI.

According to the tech journal, the business revealed on Wednesday that users will soon be able to initiate private AI talks via a new symbol in one-on-one chats with Meta AI on WhatsApp. The capability will also be included in the standalone Meta AI app in the coming months.

Talking about the new feature, Alice Newton-Rex, Vice President of Product at WhatsApp, said people are increasingly using AI for private and personal questions.

“People are starting to use AI for everything, including some of their most private thoughts, whether that’s tackling financial or health questions, or for advice on how to respond to a tricky message from a friend or a colleague. We think it’s really important to give people the ability to ask these questions as privately as possible,” she told TechCrunch.

The company had earlier added AI-powered message summaries using the same system. Meta now says the new Incognito mode is powered by its latest AI model called Muse Spark, which was launched last month, according to TechCrunch.

Meta is also working on another feature called “Side Chat.” The feature will allow users to ask Meta AI questions inside a chat privately, without other people in the conversation being able to see it.

At present, users have to tag a message and ask the AI assistant publicly inside a group or chat, making the response visible to everyone. Users who want privacy currently need to copy the text into a separate chat window.

The new incognito mode is expected to roll out to users over the next few months.

(ANI)