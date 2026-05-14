LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC Delhi News IPL 2026 mamata banerjee diljit dosanjh Adani 52-week high congress-party kerala-cm breaking-news keir starmer delhi police OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat

WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat

Meta is reportedly bringing an “Incognito” mode to WhatsApp that will allow users to have private AI chats with Meta AI. The feature will keep conversations hidden, unsaved, and automatically deleted after closing the chat, with rollout expected in the coming months.

WhatApp incognito
WhatApp incognito

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 17:28 IST

According to TechCrunch, Meta has created a new “incognito” mode for discussions with its Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp, with the goal of providing users with more privacy while engaging in personal interactions with AI.  

According to the tech journal, the business revealed on Wednesday that users will soon be able to initiate private AI talks via a new symbol in one-on-one chats with Meta AI on WhatsApp. The capability will also be included in the standalone Meta AI app in the coming months. 

According to Meta, these incognito chats will run in a secure environment, and the conversations will not be visible to anyone else. The chats will also not be saved, and messages will disappear once the user closes the conversation. 

You Might Be Interested In

Talking about the new feature, Alice Newton-Rex, Vice President of Product at WhatsApp, said people are increasingly using AI for private and personal questions. 

“People are starting to use AI for everything, including some of their most private thoughts, whether that’s tackling financial or health questions, or for advice on how to respond to a tricky message from a friend or a colleague. We think it’s really important to give people the ability to ask these questions as privately as possible,” she told TechCrunch. 

The company had earlier added AI-powered message summaries using the same system. Meta now says the new Incognito mode is powered by its latest AI model called Muse Spark, which was launched last month, according to TechCrunch. 

Meta is also working on another feature called “Side Chat.” The feature will allow users to ask Meta AI questions inside a chat privately, without other people in the conversation being able to see it. 

At present, users have to tag a message and ask the AI assistant publicly inside a group or chat, making the response visible to everyone. Users who want privacy currently need to copy the text into a separate chat window. 

The new incognito mode is expected to roll out to users over the next few months.  

(ANI) 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat
Tags: whatsappWhatsApp Icognito

RELATED News

Instagram Introduces ‘Instants’: Share Real-Time Photos With Friends And Family Through Private Sharing And Teen Safety Features

Beware! Is ChatGPT Leaking Your Data To Meta, Google? New Lawsuit Makes Shocking Claim

Trump Mobile Confirms T1 Phone: Check All Features, Specifications, Price And Launch Date

Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price

Maruti Suzuki Dispatched 3 Million Vehicles Through Railways, Boosting Logistics As Part Of Green Transportation Strategy

LATEST NEWS

UAE Expands War Risk Insurance Cover For Homes, Cars And Cargo Amid Rising Global Tensions

Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta Announces 2-Day Work From Home, Cuts Official Vehicle Use After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

Tasveer Hosts the Only Official South Asian Panel on the Main Stage of Cannes Du Marche

WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat

PBKS Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Will Mumbai Indians End Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Dream in Dharamshala?

Imperial College London announces STEMathon 3.0, calling India’s most ambitious students to solve real world challenges

Who Is Anmol Aka Pinky? Pakistan’s Cocaine Queen Busted, Video Of Her Getting VIP Treatment In Jail Sparks Row, Watch

In the Age of AI, Telangana’s CogniCHAMP Is Measuring What Machines Cannot

How Much Is Shakira Getting Paid For FIFA World Cup 2026 Half-Time Show? Here’s What Reports Suggest

What the Latest Silver Rates are Revealing About Precious Metal Market Cycles?

WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat
WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat
WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat
WhatsApp To Introduce ‘Incognito’ Mode: Private Chats With Meta AI Automatically Delete After Closing Chat

QUICK LINKS