Realme 16T 5G To Debut In India: 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is all set to expand its portfolio in India. The company has confirmed the launch of Realme 16T 5G in India on 22nd May 2026. The device will join the Realme 16 series. Currently the lineup consists of Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro +. The handset will be available through Flipkart and Realme India online store.
Long commute might drain you.
Not your battery.#realme16T powered by 8000mAh power.
Launching on 22nd May, 12 PM.
Know more:https://t.co/zmnnaJI3TC https://t.co/xvB4jh9qFA pic.twitter.com/f6hGEMBYX2
— realme (@realmeIndia) May 14, 2026
The Phone That Wants to Be Your All-Day Companion
If there is one thing Realme wants you to remember about the 16T 5G, it is the battery. The phone comes packed with a massive 8,000mAh Titan Battery, which the company claims can last up to three days on a single charge. That is not a small number. For everyday users who are tired of plugging in their phones every night, this could be a genuinely exciting option.
Realme also says the battery can support up to 14.3 hours of continuous gaming, 34 hours of social media scrolling, and around 21.9 hours of navigation. On top of that, the battery is built to stay healthy for up to seven years. Charging is handled by 45W fast wired charging, along with bypass charging and wired reverse charging support.
Three Colour Options to Choose From
The Realme 16T 5G will be available in three colours: Starlight Black, Starlight Red, and Blue. The design looks clean and modern, with a flat rear panel and a square-shaped camera module at the back. There are dual rear cameras, an LED flash, and a small selfie mirror. The phone is just 8.8mm thick, which makes it quite slim considering the battery size inside.
Performance That Can Keep Up
The Realme 16T 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The processor has an octa-core setup with two high-power cores running at 2.4GHz and six efficiency cores at 2GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G57 MC2, and the phone is expected to come with at least 8GB of RAM.
The phone will run Android 16 out of the box, making it one of the first devices in this price range to ship with the latest version of Android. That is a big deal for users who want a fresh software experience without waiting for updates.
Still Waiting on Some Details
The company has not yet shared everything. Details around the display, camera specs, storage options, and most importantly, the price, are still under wraps. But with the launch only days away, announcements are expected to come in very soon.
For now, what Realme has shown is enough to generate real excitement. A slim phone with a three-day battery, Android 16, and 5G support in the mid-range segment is a strong pitch for Indian buyers. May 22 cannot come soon enough.
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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