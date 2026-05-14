Realme 16T 5G To Debut In India: 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Launch Date

The Phone That Wants to Be Your All-Day Companion

If there is one thing Realme wants you to remember about the 16T 5G, it is the battery. The phone comes packed with a massive 8,000mAh Titan Battery, which the company claims can last up to three days on a single charge. That is not a small number. For everyday users who are tired of plugging in their phones every night, this could be a genuinely exciting option.

Realme also says the battery can support up to 14.3 hours of continuous gaming, 34 hours of social media scrolling, and around 21.9 hours of navigation. On top of that, the battery is built to stay healthy for up to seven years. Charging is handled by 45W fast wired charging, along with bypass charging and wired reverse charging support.

Three Colour Options to Choose From

The Realme 16T 5G will be available in three colours: Starlight Black, Starlight Red, and Blue. The design looks clean and modern, with a flat rear panel and a square-shaped camera module at the back. There are dual rear cameras, an LED flash, and a small selfie mirror. The phone is just 8.8mm thick, which makes it quite slim considering the battery size inside.

Performance That Can Keep Up

The Realme 16T 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The processor has an octa-core setup with two high-power cores running at 2.4GHz and six efficiency cores at 2GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G57 MC2, and the phone is expected to come with at least 8GB of RAM.

The phone will run Android 16 out of the box, making it one of the first devices in this price range to ship with the latest version of Android. That is a big deal for users who want a fresh software experience without waiting for updates.

Still Waiting on Some Details

The company has not yet shared everything. Details around the display, camera specs, storage options, and most importantly, the price, are still under wraps. But with the launch only days away, announcements are expected to come in very soon.

For now, what Realme has shown is enough to generate real excitement. A slim phone with a three-day battery, Android 16, and 5G support in the mid-range segment is a strong pitch for Indian buyers. May 22 cannot come soon enough.