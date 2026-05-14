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Home > Tech and Auto News > Trump Mobile Confirms T1 Phone: Check All Features, Specifications, Price And Launch Date

Trump Mobile Confirms T1 Phone: Check All Features, Specifications, Price And Launch Date

Trump Mobile has confirmed that its gold-colored T1 Phone will start shipping this week for pre-order customers, months after delays and redesigns. The $499 Android smartphone features a 50MP camera, 6.78-inch display, and fast charging support.

Trump Phone T1
Trump Phone T1

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 12:08 IST

After months of delays and speculation, the Golden Trump phone aka T1 phone is now all set to ship for those who have pre-ordered the device. Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien confirmed that the company’s first handset, the T1 Phone, would start shipping to customers this week. Details regarding the handset are still not too clear. A new render of the phone’s third redesign cropped up on the Trump Mobile website in mid-April, but the website says that the phone customer receive in hand may be different. The handset was announced in June 2025.



What is Trump Mobile T1 Phone? 

The T1 Phone is a Trump-branded smartphone that was announced in June 2025 at a $499 promotional price which is roughly around Rs 47,800. The mobile website states “The TI Phone isn’t just powerful; it’s shaped by American innovation, With American teams helping guide design and quality, we focus on delivering a device built with care and precision.” 

T1 Phone Features and Specifications

During the announcement event the T1 Phone was described as “a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States,” but within few days of announcement the Made in USA disappeared and it is changed into “designed with American values in mind” and “shaped by American innovation.” 

According to the advertisement, the phone is promised to feature a 6.78-inch touchscreen display, a 50MP primary sensor, fast charger support, and a fingerprint sensor. The device is said to be run on the Android Operating System.

A current product illustration, which is subject to change, as per the website appears to show the gold-coloured T1 Phone with American flag inscribed on the rear panel above the branding of “Trump Mobile.” 

How Many People Pre-Ordered T1 Phone?

The website has not disclosed the data of the number of preordered T1 Phones and paid the $100 deposits. However, a recent report from the International Business Times puts it at around 6,00,000. The $100 deposit is said to be completely refundable. 

T1 Phone Price

Users can pre-order the handset with a $100 refundable deposit and lock in the $499 promotional price. However, the final price has not been revealed yet, but the company has confirmed that it will be higher.

When the T1 Phone will be Shipped?  

The CEO of the company has said that the Trump Mobile’s T1 Phone would start shipping this week, but an exact date has not been shared yet. CEO O’Brien said that he expects all pre-order handsets will be delivered within the next several weeks.

Also Read: Canon EOS R6V And RF 20-50mm F4L IS USM Lens Launch: 7K Video Recording, Advanced Stabilisation, And Built-In Cooling, Check All Details And Price

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Trump Mobile Confirms T1 Phone: Check All Features, Specifications, Price And Launch Date
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Trump Mobile Confirms T1 Phone: Check All Features, Specifications, Price And Launch Date

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Trump Mobile Confirms T1 Phone: Check All Features, Specifications, Price And Launch Date
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