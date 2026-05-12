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Home > Tech and Auto News > When Is Trump’s T1 Phone Coming? 600,000 People Paid $100 Deposits But Got Nothing

When Is Trump’s T1 Phone Coming? 600,000 People Paid $100 Deposits But Got Nothing

The Trump T1 Phone, announced in 2025, still has no launch date despite pre-orders. The Android phone may never release, though recent certification hints development is ongoing.

Trump Phone T1
Trump Phone T1

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 12:56 IST

The Trump phone, which is officially called the T1 Phone, a gold-coloured handset bearing President Donald Trump’s name has allegedly been in the works for nearly a year, but a clear timeline for its release has remained unclear till now. The handset was announced in June 2025 by US President Donald Trump’s sons Donald Jr. And Eric. The handset was to be a signature offering for users of the Trump Mobile wireless plan. The company also started taking $100 deposits for the device the same month. 

However, the device has yet to ship, despite an initial delivery date of August 2025. The launch of the handset has been delayed several times since August with no official date confirmed as of May 2026. 

The official website launched for booking of the device is still directing the customers to a waitlist for the T1 Phone. 

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Trump Phone features and specification

During the announcement event the T1 Phone was described as “a sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States,” but within few days of announcement the Made in USA disappeared and it is changed into “designed with American values in mind” and “shaped by American innovation.” 

According to the advertisement, the phone is promised to feature a 6.78-inch touchscreen display, a 50MP primary sensor, fast charger support, and a fingerprint sensor. The device is said to be run on the Android Operating System. 

A current product illustration, which is subject to change, as per the website appears to show the gold-coloured T1 Phone with American flag inscribed on the rear panel above the branding of “Trump Mobile.” 

Is Trump Phone really coming?

The website has not disclosed the data of the number of preordered T1 Phones and paid the $100 deposits. However, a recent report from the International Business Times puts it at around 6,00,000. The $100 deposit is said to be completely refundable. 

The site also mentions that the phone may never be released at all, the terms and condition section of the website says “Trump Mobile does not guarantee that: the Device will be commercially released; regulatory approvals (including FCC authorization) will be obtained; carrier certification will be secured; production will commence or continue; or delivery will occur within any specific timeframe.” 

Customers who are willing to cancel their deposit or request a refund can contact Trump Mobile Customer support at (888) 878-6745. The refunds will also be issued if Trump Mobile “cancels or discontinues the Device offering prior to sale,” as per website. 

Latest Development on Trump Phone

Instead of lack of information and uncertainty of release, a recent media report suggests that the handset has received PTCRB certification in March, which means it confirms specific network compatibility standards in North America. 

The Trump Mobile wireless plan, meanwhile, is currently accepting users using other phones, consisting of refurbished Apple or Samsung handsets offered at the Trump Mobile site. 

Also Read: Xiaomi 17T And 17T Pro To Debut Soon With MediaTek Chipsets, AMOLED Displays And Massive Batteries, Check Price And Launch Timeline

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When Is Trump’s T1 Phone Coming? 600,000 People Paid $100 Deposits But Got Nothing
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