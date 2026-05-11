🇺🇸 A man told Alexa he was tired, after it asked about his day.

Alexa’s response: “That is understandable, especially with you being in nursing school.”

He never mentioned he was in nursing school…

Alexa first denied having the record.

Then, it admitted using “background… pic.twitter.com/HmwEvtgml4

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 10, 2026