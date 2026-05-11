LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel nida khan Florida elections Captaincy transition chennai super kings
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns

Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns

An Alexa privacy video went viral after a user claimed the device knew he was a nursing student. The incident sparked fresh concerns over data collection and smart speaker privacy.

Alexa
Alexa

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 11:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns

A video is getting viral on the internet which has sparked concern regarding privacy and data. An Ohio-based content creator, Austin Lincoin, who usually shares daily vlogs regarding his nursing school life. In the video getting viral, he claimed that his Amazon Alexa device after it casually mentioned that he was a nursing student, the information he claims he never directly shared with the device. When he pointed out this, Alexa agreed with him and admitted that it “shouldn’t have mentioned nursing school earlier.” He quoted the same words back to Alexa “Earlier, when I said I was quiet, you said, ‘That is understandable, especially with you being in nursing school.'” 

Alexa admitted that he was correct and acknowledged that this might be confusing and concerning and admit that it collects background information that is used for further response. 

The Viral Video



 Does Alexa Really Collect Data?

The video has started a debate that Alexa really collects data, and it shares private information with third parties. As per official information when a user says “Alexa” the voice commands are recorded, transcribed, and stored on Amazon’s servers. As long as the device is powered on and the microphone is enabled, the device listens for its wake word. According to Amazon, it isn’t spying or recording what users say beyond that. However, the device may occasionally activate and record conversations if it misinterprets background sounds such as TV, or radio, as its wake word. 

As of 28th March 2025, Alexa devices no longer allow users to opt out of sending voice recording to Amazon’s cloud. All voice interactions even for simple commands are transmitted and stored locally. 

The company officially states that it does not sell Alexa data. However, the company’s practices around using the data internally for advertising and AI training have been heavily scrutinised. 

Public Reaction

The Internet was shocked after the video went viral. The comments ranged from “I don’t understand why people have these in their homes” to a former Apple employee writing “I worked for Apple, did some work on Siri. She is always listening.”  

While other users were struck by the device’s almost emotional response, a user wrote “AI giving a breathy response is wild,” whereas another user wrote “Honestly, she sounds pretty sorry about it. I forgive her.” 

How To Proctect Your Data and Information

The easiest way to keep your data safe is to mute the microphone by simply pressing the Mute button on any Echo device to temporarily disable it. Until the device is unmuted it cannot hear or record anything. Users can also adjust Alexa’s privacy setting through official Alexa app to review voice history, delete recordings, control how long Amazon stores your data, or instruct Alexa not to save recording. 

Also Read: OpenAI And Anthropic Launch Service Companies: How This Could Help TCS And Infosys — Know Everything Here

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: alexaamazondata privacy

RELATED News

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: 7,000mAh Battery, AMOLED Display, And Durable Build, Check All Specs And Features

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Delay: Better battery Life, Advance Health Sensors, And AI Features, Check All Specs Here

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Honest Review: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate And 7,000mAh Battery — Is It Worth Buying?

OpenAI And Anthropic Launch Service Companies: How This Could Help TCS And Infosys — Know Everything Here

Tata Motors Launches Nexon Pure+ PS: India’s First Compact SUV With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs…

LATEST NEWS

Is There A Petrol Price Hike Ahead? PM Modi’s Fuel Warning Sparks WFH And Carpooling Buzz Across Metro Cities; Check Out Petrol Prices In Your City Now!

Australia Squad vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Announced: Ollie Peake Earns Maiden Call-Up, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc Not Named

‘Girls don’t need education’: Bihar Education Minister’s Video Sparks Outrage

Marriage Between Cousins Behind Rising Genetic Disorders, Infant Deaths In Pakistan? Viral Claim Sparks Debate

NEET 2026 Paper Leaked? Here’s What Rajasthan SOG Probe Found, NTA Breaks Silence

Address by Mr Pranav Adani at Groundbreaking Ceremony of Adani Cement Grinding Unit, Guna (Madhya Pradesh)

Ekadashi May 2026: When Are Apara and Padmini Ekadashi in May? Know the Correct Dates, Parana Timings and Puja Rituals

Why Stock Market Is Down Today? Sensex Tanks Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Falls Below 23,900

IPL 2026: Drama Ensues After MI Captain Hardik Pandya Unfollows And Then Follows Mumbai Indians Again On Instagram Before RCB vs MI

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns
Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns
Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns
Is Your Alexa Collecting Personal Data From Background? Viral Video Of A Man’s Interaction Sparks Concerns

QUICK LINKS