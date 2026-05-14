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Home > India News > Who Is VD Satheesan? Congress Picks 6 Times Paravur MLA As Next Kerala Chief Minister After UDF’s Big Win

Who Is VD Satheesan? Congress Picks 6 Times Paravur MLA As Next Kerala Chief Minister After UDF’s Big Win

Congress leader VD Satheesan has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Kerala after the UDF’s massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. A six-time MLA from Paravur, Satheesan emerged as a key opposition face against the Left government and is now set to lead the Congress government in the state.

VD Satheesan Next Kerala CM Photo:ANI
VD Satheesan Next Kerala CM Photo:ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 13:08 IST

VD Satheesan will be the next Chief Minister of Kerala as Congress declared him as the Kerala Congress Legislative Party leader on Thursday after their Kerala party leader spent more than a week deciding between party options. The announcement will enable Congress to establish its state government after top leaders fought for control of the position during multiple days of political uncertainty. The battle for the state’s highest office involved two candidates including Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. 

VD Satheesan to Become Next Kerala Chief Minister

After the Congress was beaten in the 2021 Assembly election, Satheesan gradually restored the party’s organisational momentum and public perception by building a robust opposition, conducting outreach campaigns and engaging in political issues. His party men said he had managed to resonate with younger voters, middle class families and voters who had left Congress in the last couple of elections. 



As the next Kerala CM is announced, the Congress Kerala Committee will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today and stake claim to form the government.

Satheesan won the 2026 Kerala Assembly election from the Paravur constituency, securing his sixth consecutive term as an MLA. 

Kerala CM designate VD Satheesan says, “My party has entrusted me with a great responsibility. I thank Rahul Gandhi and others for that. Lakhs of UDF workers and leaders worked hard in this election. I am grateful to them for that.”

He further said, “I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence. I seek the support of every section of people in Kerala. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it.”



Who is VD Satheesan? 

VD Satheesan is a senior leader of the Indian National Congress his selection for the Chief Minister post was official announced by the party high command on 14 May 2026. The announcement ends 10 days of intense internal discussions after a landslide victory for the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF). 

Satheesan served as the Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly before the UDF’s decisive victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. The alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member assembly.

Satheesan secured 78,658 votes and defeated CPI candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He has represented the Paravur constituency for 25 years, having first won the seat in 2001.

As the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 2021, Satheesan emerged as a prominent face of the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign against the ruling Left government. He has been a vocal critic of the state government on various political and governance issues.

He also served as the Vice President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and succeeded Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of the Opposition after the 2021 Kerala Assembly election.

Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, Satheesan is a lawyer by profession. He began his political journey through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later became active in the Youth Congress. 

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Who Is VD Satheesan? Congress Picks 6 Times Paravur MLA As Next Kerala Chief Minister After UDF’s Big Win
Tags: congress-partyhome-hero-pos-5Kerala Election 2026Kerala politicskerala-cmParavur MLAUDFVD Satheesanwho is next kerala cm

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Who Is VD Satheesan? Congress Picks 6 Times Paravur MLA As Next Kerala Chief Minister After UDF’s Big Win

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Who Is VD Satheesan? Congress Picks 6 Times Paravur MLA As Next Kerala Chief Minister After UDF’s Big Win
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