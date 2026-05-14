Weather Today 14 May 2026: Heatwave Likely in Delhi, UP After Deadly Storms Kill 31; Temperature May Cross 40°C: Check Weather Forecast

After deadly storms and heavy rainfall destroyed various districts of Uttar Pradesh, the weather now showing signs of developing intense summer heat in Delhi and its surrounding areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning about upcoming temperature saying it is going to rise all time high. This will result in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh recording temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius in the next few days. Delhi and UP people will experience hot winds together with uncomfortable weather conditions which occur during the partly cloudy sky. Residents are advised to use sun protection and avoid direct contact to sunlight for the time being, especially during mid-afternoon.

Delhi Weather: Heatwave Likely to Hit National Capital in Next Week

According to the IMD, Delhi’s maximum temperature may reach 30 degrees celsius on Wednesday meanwhile the minimum temperature is expected to get near around 27 degrees.

The combo of strong sunlight and hot surface winds will make multiple locations experience weather conditions feels like a heatwave. The morning humidity levels will reach approximately to 60 percent but it will decrease throughout the day.

The IMD has predicted that temperatures in Delhi will continue to rise in the coming days. The mamium temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius on May 15 and 16 before increasing to approximately 41 degrees Celsius between May 17 and May 19.

Weather officials predicted that the skies would remain mostly clear after May 16 which could lead to daying temperature rise through strong and hot sunlight.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures will remain high at approx 28 degrees, which will prevent Delhi people from experiencing any relief from the heat until after sunset.

Delhi-NCR Weather: UP to Witness Heatwave After 31 Killed Due to Storms

A severe storm brought heavy rain which caused destruction across various districts of Uttar Pradesh. The storm resulted in 31 fatalities and multiple injuries when trees got uprooted and walls collapsed, and house damaged.

Uttar Pradesh cities that were affected the most are Bhadohi and Fatehpur, Budaun and Sonbhadra. The authorities evaluate damage assessment while rescue and relief operations continue despite interrupted communication systems and active restoration work.

Also Read: UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi