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Home > Business News > Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali

Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali

Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 11:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Mumbai’s nightlife and dining scene has a brand-new star as Aaomi by Shiloh opens its doors in Sky City Mall, Borivali. Conceptualised as the city’s first-ever moon and galaxy-themed restaurant, Aaomi by Shiloh, owned by hospitality entrepreneur Navin Agrawal, promises an otherworldly experience that blends elevated dining, atmospheric cocktails, and immersive interstellar vibes.

Star-Studded Launch Evening

The evening saw the presence of Sachin Bhat, Rohini Bhat, Godai Arts, Kanchan Deepak Bhambhani, Kamakshi Bhambhani, Arshi Khan, Ameii Neema, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Zulfi Syed, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Akash ACA$H Dadlani, Ramji Gulati, Dharti Gulati, Subuhii Joshii, Himanshu N Awasthie, Mohit Arora, Zoya Alfaaz, Nishcon Realty, Pracchi Vaishnav, Vistaasp Gotla, Dipshikkha Nagpal, Danish Alfaaz, Shivam S Khajuria, Nikita, Mansi Jain, Amit Pal, Mini Goel, Kashishh Rajput And Many More.

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A Dining Experience Beyond the Ordinary

With a focus on global flavours, curated drinks, and sensorial ambience, the restaurant aims to reinvent what a themed dining experience can look and feel like. Every element, from lighting to decor to the gastronomic creations, has been crafted to transport guests beyond the ordinary.

The place is built on the aspiration to introduce Borivali to something it has never seen or experienced before, where global flavours meet innovative cocktails and nightlife culture meets community.

Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali

Signature Drinks & Culinary Highlights

Signature beverages worth sipping on: Peach and Apricot Sangria, Aaomi Smoke Sangria, Thai Island Latte, Sundowner, Sweet Tea Jam, Basil Limoncello, and more.

Must-try culinary indulgences: Aomi Caramelized Hummus, Shahi Kali Mirch Murgh Tikka, Mushroom Del Duca, Salmon Philly Roll, and many more.

And to end your evening on an irresistible note: Tres Leches, Gulab Jamun Parfait Crunch, and more, desserts crafted to impress both taste and presentation lovers alike.

Founder’s Vision

“We wanted to push boundaries and create something Borivali hasn’t seen before. Aaomi by Shiloh brings together global flavours, high-energy vibes, and a futuristic aesthetic that speaks to today’s experience-driven audience. It’s bold, it’s immersive, and it’s the perfect destination for those who love to explore the extraordinary,” says Navin Agrawal, Managing Director of Dragonfly Mumbai, Shiloh Mumbai, Lord Of The Drinks, Not Just Tamasha, Iguana Worli, Garnet Mumbai

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali
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Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali

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Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali

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Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali
Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali
Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali
Aaomi by Shiloh Launches Mumbai’s First-Ever Moon & Galaxy-Themed Restaurant at Sky City Mall, Borivali

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